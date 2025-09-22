Interscope Hits Pause Button On D4vd’s Album Promotion As Murder Investigation Ramps Up

Arturo Holmes / D4vd

The murder investigation revolving around artist D4vd and the missing teen found in his vehicle is getting more serious by the day. As new developments emerge, the walls around the artist close in.

TMZ exclusively reports that Interscope is now pausing all promotional material and putting D4vds’ forthcoming deluxe album on ice that was slated to drop today, September 19.

This latest development comes after law enforcement identified the dismembered remains found in a Tesla registered to the singer as those of missing 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

D4vd‘s music label Interscope is pumping the brakes on the singer’s upcoming deluxe album and all musical promotion for him in the wake of the LAPD investigation into the teen found butchered in a Tesla registered to him.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … UMG — Interscope’s parent company — Sony Music Publishing and Wasserman have paused all promotional activities related to D4vd out of respect for the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing investigation. The celebrity gossip site reports that law enforcement is now deep into its investigation into the homicide and has searched D4vd’s Los Angeles home, where the Tesla was found, for traces of blood and other evidence. D4vd Remains Silent While Social Media Digs In Unsurprisingly, and probably advised by his lawyers, D4vd has not said a word about what’s going on, but as more information continues to come out, there will be no reason for him to do so, as it’s not looking good for him. TMZ also shared photos and videos of D4vd interacting with Celeste, plus her mother revealed to the website that she had a boyfriend named David. Yikes. As you can imagine, social media has chimed in. For starters, everyone, including us, is still pondering how long this guy has been a thing, as well as sticking around to see how this will all unfold. You can see those reactions below.

