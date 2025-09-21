Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 9.19.25

CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) is back again with a collection of tracks we hope our readers will come to enjoy. This week, one of Hip-Hop’s top personalities pops back out with bravado, along with one of Washington, D.C.’s best talents and plenty of other acts from across the map.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments, nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the listener’s time. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say. — D.L. Chandler, Lead Curator, CRT FRSH

Welcome back, Hip-Hop Wired Nation! We haven’t been updating the playlist as frequently as we like, but life got in the way as it often does. Enough excuses, let’s get into the music.

We open this week’s update with Cardi B’s “Dead,” the opening track from her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? featuring Summer Walker. Bardi is definitely in pure sh*t-talk mode and sets the tone from the onset for the comeback project. We follow that with “Rose Ave” from Washington, D.C.’s El Costeau alongside Florida rapper and producer Niontay for a high-energy joint.

Russ is a polarizing artist for some, but it’s undeniable that he possesses talent as a rapper, and he showcases that ability with “Shut Me Up,” featuring some assistance from Detroit spitter Big Sean. BIA, who probably has something loaded in the clip for Cardi B after catching some shots on the new drop, checks in with “Birthday Behavior” featuring Young Miko.

Metro Boomin’s fantastic concept album, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futurisitc Summer, pays homage to Atlanta’s “futurisitc” sound pioneered by Yung L.A., Young Dro, and more. We added “They Wanna Have Fun” featuring Travis Porter, Young Dro, and Gucci Mane. From there, we went with Guapdad 4000 and MAVI’s “Swim” from the HIM soundtrack.

Instead of our usual, we added 25 songs in total as we’re really behind in cataloging the heat. To all artists, please remind us of what you have coming out. So many releases drop, and it’s sometimes impossible to keep up. If we missed you, reach out to D.L. Chandler at dchandler@bhmdigital.com for consideration to be included in future updates.

Peace to JID, Vince Staples, Raposdy, Madlib, Curren$y, The Musalini, $moove, al.divino, Joey BadA$$, Rome Streetz, Kai Ca$h, CJ Fly, Recoechi, Chance The Rapper, BabyChiefDoIt, Earl Sweatshirt, Clipse, Nas, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist, FOHDH Matthew, Wino Willy, Mick Jenkins, Emil, ENNY, Droogie Otis (Your Old Droog & Madlib), J-Live, Illastrate, 100grandroyce, 183rd, Jae Skeese, klwn cat, Mourning Run, Evidence, Domo Genesis, Rook Director, Smoke DZA, and SB The Wavegod.

Check us out in two weeks and we’ll be back with 20 (or 25) new joints. PEACE!

