Feds Can’t Find Link Between Tyler Robinson And Left-Wing Extremist Groups, As Trump Continues Lying At Kirk’s Memorial

Source: – / Getty

Apparently, federal investigators have been searching far and wide to find ties between left-wing extremist groups and the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, and so far, they are coming up empty.

While President Donald Trump is out here pledging to designate a left-wing organization that doesn’t exist as a “major terrorist organization,” his administration is reportedly scouring the bowels of, well, MAGA delusion to find someone or something else leftist-related to blame for Kirk’s death besides the man who has been arrested for killing him, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, three sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

“Thus far, there is no evidence connecting the suspect with any left-wing groups,” one source told the outlet. “Every indication so far is that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive.”

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

You gotta love how they keep saying “so far,” as if investigators plan to keep fishing for this thing they have no evidence of in the first place, until they get something on the hook they can manufacture into “proof” that will supplement the rest of the propaganda that fuels right-wing outrage.

It’s also interesting how white America was always fine with the “lone wolf” narrative that always accompanies white men who commit mass shootings, but now that a popular white nationalist was killed by his fellow white man instead of the Muslim, immigrant or Black villain they would have preferred, the white man can’t be a “lone wolf;” he must be rolling with a leftist pack. After all, Trump and his MAGA minions wasted no time after Kirk was shot before they declared war on “radical leftists,” and they wasted no time after Robinson was identified before they all started scrambling to make him out to be a left-wing extremist with scant evidence to substantiate the claim.

Even during the Klan-ish MAGA rally that was passed off as Kirk’s memorial service this weekend, Trump took the time to claim without evidence that “the violence comes largely from the left.”

“You don’t hear that from too many people, do you?” Trump asked, referring to a narrative that literally every right-wing politician, media talking head, and Trump follower on social media has been shouting from every mountain top they can find for the last two weeks, completely ignoring (or deleting) the data that shows the opposite is true.

By the way, when Trump wasn’t using the time supposedly meant to honor Kirk to spread more anti-left propaganda, he was on stage talking about how his “tariffs are making us rich again,” and saying of his political rivals, “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”

Remember that time late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel lost his job for claiming Trump’s concern over Kirk’s death was purely political and self-serving? Yeah — exactly!

Speaking of Kirk’s memorial service, it would probably be the most appropriate place to start if the feds were really on the hunt for ideological extremists. Just imagine the number of white supremacists who were probably soiling their Klan-derwear while listening to Tucker Carlson make Kirk out to be Jesus while appearing to imply that the Black people and other marginalized groups he spread hate speech about were the Romans who crucified him.

I mean, these people actually believe history will recognize Kirk’s killing as the “pivotal” moment that “saved Western civilization.”

There were reportedly tens of thousands of people in attendance at this MAGA pep rally that was pretending to be a memorial service. (Seriously, when is the last time you saw pyrotechnics at a funeral?)

Just look at that crowd. You can almost smell the tiki-torch oil, Klan robe wool, and lack of washed legs through your screens.

Anyway, in addition to not being able to find evidence that Robinson has ties to leftist organizations, the federal government may also have an uphill battle bringing federal charges against him. As we previously reported, Robinson is currently facing state charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and several other crimes. It appears that the federal government is fishing for more, but, once again, coming up with nada.

From NBC:

In addition, two of the people familiar with the probe said it may be difficult to charge Robinson at the federal level for Kirk’s killing, while the third source said there is still an expectation that some kind of federal charge is filed against Robinson. Factors that have complicated the effort to bring charges at the federal level include that Robinson, a Utah resident, did not travel from out of state; Kirk was shot during an open campus debate at Utah Valley University. Additionally, Kirk himself is not a federal officer or elected official. Thomas Brzozowski, who was until recently the Justice Department’s counsel for domestic terrorism, told NBC News that while Kirk’s assassination appears to meet the definition of domestic terrorism, finding a federal charge to bring against the shooter might be a challenge. There’s no federal law that makes acts of domestic terrorism a stand-alone crime, although prosecutors can seek a sentencing enhancement after conviction. The FBI is frequently involved in domestic terrorism investigations that ultimately result in only state-level charges. “As is always the case, the FBI needs a federal hook to initiate an investigation,” Brzozowski said. “Here, it appears that they’re acting in an assistance to state authorities’ capacity.”

As we previously reported, Robinson is currently facing state charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and several other crimes.

So, basically, if there’s no reason for the feds to be involved, they’ll stick around until they find a reason, and if there’s no evidence that Robinson is tied to left-wing extremism, they’ll keep lying and saying he is anyway.

I don’t know, y’all — maybe this federal administration is comprised of a bunch of fascists. It would certainly explain their choice of heroes.

SEE ALSO:

Charlie Kirk’s Death Spurs Newfound Unity Among Republicans

Charlie Kirk: Everything We Know About Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson

Conservatives Blame Everyone Else For Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer







Feds Can’t Find Link Between Tyler Robinson And Left-Wing Extremist Groups, As Trump Continues Lying At Kirk’s Memorial was originally published on newsone.com