A$AP Rocky Talks ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ And Fatherhood In New Interview

A$AP Rocky continues to live his very best life. He discusses his newest fashion endeavor, fatherhood and his much anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb in a new interview.

A$AP Rocky is preparing to end the year with a big bang. This week, Moncler Genius announced an outerwear collection with the Harlem rapper. Originally teased at Moncler’s 2024 City of Genius event, the capsule is a nod to vintage ski apparel from the 1970s but with a twist. This drop features co-branded elements from A$AP Rocky’s AGWE creative platform and his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Shot by photographer Charlotte Rutherford, the collection is captured against a black background, allowing for colors like lava red, electric indigo, and bright emerald to really come alive.

The “Purple Swag” MC spoke to GQ magazine about the new collection, specifically how it all came together. “Everybody was just cooperative, it was a great process. It was pretty easy considering us being in, geographically, multiple different locations and whatnot. They made it pretty easy to work with them, and it was interesting. It was fun, honestly,” he said. While A$AP Rocky admitted that he isn’t a big skier, he made it clear that he appreciates the winter season and all the snow it brings.

Rocky also touched on the album saying that it is very close to being released. “Don’t be f***ing dumb! That’s just the motto. That’s the motto of life at this moment. I take my own advice when it comes to that. At least I try to, these days. And yeah, A.S.A.P. for that,” he added. He also revealed what inspired him to make the album. “It was heavily inspired by German Expressionism, which is an aesthetic developed and derived out of the early 1920s, all the way into the 1940s and whatnot,” he explained. “And it is an aesthetic that derived from Germany, especially after World War II. A lot of solid films were thriving, but domestically, Germany itself was going through a crisis, just coming out of World War II. And I think what ended up happening was they had to utilize the little things to try to make something out of nothing.”

And no A$AP Rocky interview is complete without a question regarding his family. When asked about his third child, which Rihanna reportedly gave birth to already, he joked that he will be naming it “Denzel, no matter what. The first female come out named Denzel, it’s lit. We got it figured out.”

You can shop the A$AP Rocky x Moncler Genius collaboration here.

