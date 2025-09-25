How To Make BOSSIP Your Preferred Source In Top Stories On Google

Source: Thanmano / Getty

If you’re reading this, we already know the vibes—you love BOSSIP, and guess what? We love you right back. With your support, we’ve become the go-to destination for everything hot, hilarious, and unapologetically Black in pop culture and entertainment. Our voice? Edgy, politically aware, laugh-out-loud funny, and totally one-of-a-kind.

Now here’s some even better news: with Google’s new Preferred Sources feature, you can make BOSSIP your go-to destination for celebrity tea, entertainment, and trending topics. That means our stories could show up first in your Top Stories when you’re searching for the latest news. Basically, more Bossip, less scrolling.

How do you make BOSSIP your Preferred Source?

On August 12, Preferred Sources was introduced in the U.S. and India, allowing you to handpick your favorite news outlets (ahem, like us) to appear more frequently when you search. It’s super simple to set up, too. Just search for any entertainment or news topic and tap the star icon next to “Top Stories.” Then, search for BOSSIP and add us to your preferred source by hitting select, refreshing your search, and voilà! Now, anytime you run a query or keyword through the search engine with BOSSIP as your preferred source, you’ll get the latest content on that topic directly from BOSSIP straight to your feed faster. You’ll still get stories from other sites too, but your faves will have their own dedicated “From your sources” section.

According to Google, you can pick as many sources as you want. Most people choose four or more. And if you already signed up for Google Labs, your picks carry over automatically. It’s just one more way to personalize your search results and get to the stories that matter to you faster.

So, make it official. Put some respect on BOSSIP’s name and set us as your Preferred Source. You know you want to. I mean, seriously, where else can you get the real scoop on Cardi B’s copious cake cutback surgery or the juicy beachside saga of Lori Harvey and Damson Idris allegedly spinning the block? Only on BOSSIP, baby. It’s no wonder we were crowned Best Hip-Hop Blog by VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors in 2008, landed on Yahoo!’s Top Ten Bloggers Roll in 2009, and even snagged a BET Hip-Hop Award nomination in 2011. Time Magazine and the New York Daily News? Yeah, they’ve name-dropped us, too. We’re kind of a big deal.

Thanks so much for your support!

