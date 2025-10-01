Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 4 & Why A Rat’s Still A Rat

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Sometimes, when I have nothing else to do, I go down a rabbit hole trying to find out where Black phrases come from. The most intriguing to me is the phrase I feel like I’ve heard all my life; “One monkey don’t stop no show.” This might arguably be the Blackest saying to ever be spoken, but sadly it doesn’t have a fun origin story. There really is no one who knows where this term comes from, as there was never a group of performing monkeys that had to deal with one of the members being sick, only for this musical group of monkeys’ manager to yell out, “One monkey don’t stop no show!”

For the most part, it seems that some group back in the day had a song called “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show,” and then rap group Goodie Mob would adopt the saying for their 2004 album title after CeeLo Green left the group for a solo career. Unfortunately, not everything has a spectacular backstory, and not every Black saying has its roots in slavery; sometimes things can just be born and become a thing, and that thing can become popular, and then that thing is just a part of our history for the rest of our lives.

This is Week 4 of the NFL football round-up in which we separate the wheat from the chaff (whatever that means) and figure out which teams are winners, losers, and everything in between.

Losers

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Two 0-3 teams going against each other is like watching two rats fight; in the end, the winner is still a rat, and in this game, the winner is still 1-3. In fact, the most compelling part of watching a Dolphins game is making sure Tua Tagovailoa makes it off the field healthy. The sixth-year quarterback has suffered several concussions, and watching him make it back to the locker room on his own will is a win. Which brings us to Tyreek Hill and his possible season-ending injury. I hope he’s well.

The Jets on the other hand, have no redeeming qualities and being the best Jets player is like saying that there is a rat living in your neighborhood that only wears exclusive collab Jordans; doesn’t matter, it’s still a rat with a really good sneaker plug.

New Orleans Saints

Is there an alternative university where the New Orleans Saints would beat the Buffalo Bills? No. In no world, real or imagined, were the Saints ever going to beat the Bills, but Sunday’s showing was just miserable. For both teams. The Bills were coming off of 10 days’ rest and didn’t look like it, and the Saints looked like they have all year. Did I mention that the Saints are 0-4? Quarterback Spencer Rattler does a brilliant job of looking like he’s doing something, but really, he’s not doing anything. He threw for 18 for 27, 126 yards and 1 touchdown. Rattler is the employee who is always busy but never produces any work. He’s just good at looking busy. But what does it say when the Bills don’t play their best and still beat the Saints 31-19?

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in a rebuilding year. In Cam Ward, the Titans have their quarterback of the future, but they are “ass” and that’s not me saying it, that was literally Cam Ward’s quote after their 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans. Will they be better? Sure. But better is not today as the Titans fell to 0-4 and it’s not looking promising.

Baltimore Ravens

It hurts me to have this team here, but the Baltimore Ravens (my preseason prediction to win it all,) are 1-3. That’s right, Lamar and the Jacksons are now third in the AFC North and had a chance this Sunday to win a statement game when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs, and they fell flat. Lamar Jackson looks human, which is difficult for him considering he’s made a career out playing like a superhero. Something has got to change. Look for the Ravens to right the ship this week against the Houston Texans.

In the Middle

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Turns out the Dallas Cowboys are not as bad as we think but the Green Bay Packers aren’t as good as we think either. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Packers QB Jordan Love were involved in a shootout, which is what happens when the defense plays like crap. Prescott went 31 for 40, 319 yards and 3 TDs, while Love went 31 for 43, 337 yards and 3 TDs and in the end, even with Overtime, the game ended 40-40, which feels right, doesn’t it?

San Francisco 49ers

Don’t make that face. I know that the San Francisco 49ers lost their first game last week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21. It’s not that they lost, but rather how they lost. Defenses are focusing on stopping running back Christian McCaffery who carried the ball 17 times but managed just 49 yards against the Jaguars defense, which has looked amazing this year allowing just one rushing touchdown. But without a running game the 49ers looked lost. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw 22 of 38 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns. But he also threw two costly interceptions and fumbled on a sack that cost the 49ers a chance to make a comeback.

Indianapolis Colts

I know for the last two weeks I’ve been singing Daniel Jones praises, and I still am, but this loss for the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t just preventable, they were in the game until Adonai Mitchell…well…I’ll just let Fox News explain it:

“Colts quarterback Daniel Jones found Mitchell one-on-one with a Rams defender. He made a nice two-handed grab, spun off his defender and sprinted toward the end zone. The Colts, and everyone else in SoFi Stadium, thought he had a touchdown.”

“However, he bobbled the football, and it bounced off his hands and into the back of the end zone. Officials ruled it a fumble and an easy six points were taken off the board. It would have been a 76-yard touchdown catch for Mitchell if not for the fumble.”

You have to watch this below:

Winners

Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills

Consider this spot reserved for these two teams until further notice. Not only do they both keep winning but at this point it’s questionable if they will lose.

The Buffalo Bills didn’t just destroy the lowly New Orleans Saints, they did it while not playing their best. Bills quarterback Josh Allen went 16 for 22, 209 yards and 2 TDs and 1 interception. And running back Jame Cook rushed 22 times for 117 yards and 1 TD. It’s like the Bills were playing Madden on All-Pro while the Saints were trying to figure out which button makes quarterback Spencer Rattler throw.

The Eagles are playing with the confidence that comes with winning a Super Bowl and having Jalen Hurts running the show. The normal dominant running back, Saquon Barkley, had a rather pedestrian day, carrying 19 times for a paltry 43 yards and a touchdown. Which is why the Eagles are so difficult to beat. Hurts didn’t just complete 15 for 24 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 62 yards to lead the Eagles to a 31-25 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s like my grandmother always said, “One monkey don’t stop no show,” whatever that means.

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 4 & Why A Rat’s Still A Rat was originally published on cassiuslife.com