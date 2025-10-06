800 Arrests & American Kids Separated In Chicago’s Extreme ICE Immigration Crackdown, Community Calls It An ‘Invasion’

Federal agents rappelled from Black Hawk helicopters and stormed a South Side apartment complex during a nighttime immigration raid that left families shaken and children separated from their parents. The operation was part of Operation Midway Blitz — a large-scale federal immigration enforcement campaign launched in early September by the Trump administration to target undocumented immigrants and alleged gang members in Democratic-led sanctuary cities like Chicago.

Officials say the initiative has resulted in more than 800 arrests across the region.

The September 30 raid targeted alleged members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang that President Donald Trump recently labeled a terrorist organization. USA Today reports that about 300 federal agents arrived in unmarked trucks and helicopters. Armed officers surrounded the five-story apartment building in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, a historically Black community that has also become home to many Venezuelan migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security said the building was “known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua members and their associates.” Federal officials confirmed that two of the 37 people arrested were believed to be gang members. Others had prior criminal records for charges including aggravated battery and drug possession. CNN reports that most of those detained were from Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, and Colombia.

The agency said the large-scale operation was part of a broader effort to remove individuals with criminal histories or alleged ties to organized crime.

Witnesses Describe Chaos and Fear

Neighbors and residents said the raid began around 2 a.m. with loud bangs and helicopters circling overhead.

“I’ve been on military bases for a good portion of my life,” said Darrell Ballard, who lives next door. “The activity I saw — it was an invasion.”

CNN reports that armed agents forced residents from their apartments at gunpoint, some without shoes or clothing.

“It was scary,” said tenant Pertissue Fisher, who was handcuffed and questioned even though she had no warrants. “I had never had a gun in my face. They asked my name and date of birth. I told them I didn’t have any warrants, but they cuffed me anyway.”

Neighbor Eboni Watson said children were also taken outside and restrained.

“The kids was crying. People was screaming. They looked very distraught,” she told WLS-TV via CNN. “They had the kids zip tied to each other. I was out there crying when I saw the little girl come around the corner.”

Children Separated From Parents

USA Today states that four U.S. citizen children were taken into federal custody during the operation. DHS said the decision was made “for their own safety” and that the children were later placed with guardians or in state care. One of the children was allegedly found with a suspected Tren de Aragua member, the agency said.

Photos from CNN show broken windows, debris-strewn hallways, and personal belongings scattered throughout the building after the raid. Residents described their homes as being left “in shambles.”

Political and Public Reaction

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned the federal actions, saying the raids created fear rather than safety.

“Federal agents reporting to Secretary Noem have spent weeks snatching up families, scaring law-abiding residents, violating due process rights, and even detaining U.S. citizens,” Pritzker said in a statement. “They fail to focus on violent criminals and instead create panic in our communities.”

DHS defended the operation, saying in a statement that “federal law enforcement officers will not stand by and allow criminal activity to flourish in our American neighborhoods.” Officials added that they are still reviewing information from the raid “due to the size of the operation.”

Wider Immigration Crackdown

As previously reported by BOSSIP, similar enforcement actions have taken place in other states as part of the administration’s renewed focus on immigration control. In California, thousands were detained earlier this year, with the majority having no criminal convictions or pending charges.

The agency’s latest statistics show that more than 70% of people currently held in ICE detention nationwide have no criminal record. Immigrant advocates say the pattern shows that recent operations are sweeping up families rather than focusing on violent offenders. In Chicago, crime rates were lower, yet Trump continues with his set operations.

The South Shore raid has renewed debate over federal immigration tactics and the militarized approach seen in sanctuary cities. For residents still cleaning up broken glass and torn furniture, the effects are not just political—they are deeply personal.

