Ne-Yo Reveals How He Shares His Life & Custom Alaskan King Bed With His Four ‘Wives’

Ne-Yo and his girlfriends have taken center stage as the R&B singer is shedding his past reputation for dishonesty, revealing he has fully embraced a polyamorous lifestyle with four women. The logistics and emotional foundation of his unique dynamic are now public, as he discussed his life in an ABC News special, Impact x Nightline: Ne-Yo: My Four Girlfriends.

Ne-Yo, 45, made it clear in the interview that while titles like “polyamorous” may apply, he and his partners “don’t really rock with the titles.” He proudly stated, “I’m in a relationship with four beautiful women. We are in love. We are a team. We are a unit.”

According to The Jasmine Brand, the four women, whom he refers to as his “wives” (though none are legally married to him), are: Cristina, known as PB (Pretty Baby); Arielle, known as TF (Twin Flame); Moneii, known as PF (Phoenix Feather); and Bri, known as SLS (Sexy Lil’ Somethin’).

The foundation for this nontraditional setup stems from what Ne-Yo describes as a “very public, very ugly divorce” from his ex-wife, Crystal Renay. That messy split prompted a commitment to radical honesty. “I was married before this, to one woman. Things didn’t go well. I made my mistakes. We got divorced, a lot of people got hurt in the process, and I told myself at that moment I ain’t lying to nobody about nothing ever again,” he previously explained.

When forming his current “pyramid,” Ne-Yo was completely upfront with his partners. He claims to explain it to his partners like: “Listen, you know I rock with you. I absolutely rock with you. But it ain’t just you.’ … ‘I also rock with her, and her, and her. So what I wanna do is bring this whole thing together.’ If you with it, let’s rock. If you’re not, that’s cool too. No love lost. You go your way and I go mine.”

He admitted that he feels he “wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things,” suggesting that taking this honest approach initially “could’ve saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”

The Logistics Between Ne-Yo And His Girlfriends

The Grammy winner stressed that the arrangement is not purely about sex. “See, people get caught up on the sexual element of it. If the only reason you’re doing it is for the sexual part if it, you’re bound to fail,” he advised. Instead, the key to managing the dynamic between Ne-Yo and his girlfriends is transparency and respect, focusing on partnership over possession.

“I do partnership, not ownership,” he asserted. “I don’t even want to own you. I want a partner in this situation. I don’t demand exclusivity or ask for it, nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept, [then] there are rules to follow, but nothing is above a conversation as long as we’re being honest.”

The logistics of Ne-Yo’s unique domestic situation are just as intriguing as the setup itself. All four partners live with him, and to accommodate the entire unit, they share a custom-made Alaskan King bed, according to him. Ne-Yo described the massive sleeping arrangement, noting it’s “like two California Kings next to each other,” and admitted, a mattress “you gotta get … made.”

As BOSSIP reported, His public introduction of Ne-Yo’s girlfriends—Cristina, Arielle, Moneii, and Bri—came via an Instagram post back in March, where he captioned the post, “LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID. Say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here.”

