Latto Clears The Air If She Was Sneak Dissing Cardi B

Big Mama makes it very clear, she comes in peace.

Published on October 8, 2025

YFN LUCCI & Friends Welcome Home Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

During Latto’s set at the Force Festival in Japan, she remixed some of her lyrics on “Put It On Da Floor.” On the chorus, the Clayco Rapper did some improv adlibs, saying, “p*ssy,” and trolls online were saying it was a shot at Cardi B. After a leaked scream battle between Cardi and Ice Spice’s manager, Latto’s name was mentioned multiple times. Where the Bodak Yellow rapper called her “p*ssy” for making peace with Ice Spice, and she is with all the smoke.

Responding with some adlibs already sounded like a stretch, and Latto commented under the blog’s video, who tried to stir the pot, denying that she sneak dissed anyone, “Well, no”. Shutting down that narrative expeditiously.

Others claimed she was just using her alleged boo, 21 Savage’s favorite adlib, “p*ssy”. There is not one Big 4L song in the world without the famous “p*ssy” adlibs.

During that same festival, Big Latto performed at there were more rumors. Surprise right? People online were speculating whether she was expecting her own little Georgia Peach. The online detectives claimed that she looked like she may have been expecting a baby and they ran with the story. As always, you know Latto cleared up any rumors around her name.

On her Japan recap dump on IG, her caption answered any claims that she is pregnant, “I ate tew much wagyu & ramen”

Latto Clears The Air If She Was Sneak Dissing Cardi B  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

