CLT, RDU Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

CLT Airports Expect Minimal Impact Amid Government Shutdown

During federal shutdowns, essential employees such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents continue working without pay.

Published on October 8, 2025

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Officials at North Carolina’s two largest airports, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) say flight operations are continuing without disruption despite the ongoing government shutdown.

A spokesperson for the city of Charlotte told The Charlotte Observer there are “minimal short-term impacts” expected at CLT, with no immediate effect on daily operations. RDU officials also said they have not seen any shutdown-related disruptions but did not comment on potential future delays.

During federal shutdowns, essential employees such as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents continue working without pay. In previous shutdowns, staffing shortages and worker absences led to longer security lines and travel delays nationwide.

Travelers can check their flight status at cltairport.com/flights or rdu.com/airline-information/flight-status, or directly through their airline.

