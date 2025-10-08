Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha’s Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

See everything we know about Porsha’s alleged mystery woman on the flip!

So far, there’s no word on who the mysterious man might be, but all eyes are on the budding connection between Porsha and Sway, and fans are eager to know more.

“I realized if you want something different, you have to also be different,” she explained. “I have to soften up a bit,” she added.

Still, Porsha sees this new chapter — and stepping out of her comfort zone — as a necessary shift in her journey toward lasting love.

“They’re not letting me walk over them,” the mother of one continued. “They aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship. And so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet.”

The housewife also revealed that her new dates aren’t relying on grandiose gestures or flattery to win her over; they’re confident enough to “challenge” and “question” her instead, which she finds quite refreshing.

“He is nice, and she is nice,” she chuckled during Sunday’s panel, before opening up about the challenges she’s facing emotionally. “But I really just wanted to make sure these were normal people. And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything. They’re perfect. They mirror you.”

After finalizing her turbulent divorce from Simon Guobadia in June, Porsha Williams is back on the dating scene, and this time, she’s trying a whole new approach to love. During a panel at CultureCon NYC on Oct. 5, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she’s currently dating two people — a man and a woman . Details on the star’s mystery man are unclear, but many believe her new female boo is a successful Atlanta-based barber named Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Who is Patrice “Sway” McKinney?

Social media sleuths went to work faster than the FBI after Porsha’s panel went viral. On Oct. 7, Instagram blog Mr. Housewives shared a video that appeared to show Porsha introducing Sway to #RHOA castmates Phaedra Parks and Angela Oakley while filming Season 17 of their hit Bravo show at the recent Run movie premiere. The post also included screenshots showing that Porsha and Sway follow each other on Instagram, and the housewife has left heart-eye emojis on her page.

According to the page, Patrice “Sway” McKinney is the founder of Encore Salon Suites — the first Black-owned salon suite franchise — and a master barber and stylist with over a decade of experience.

“According to reports, Sway turned down both a professional basketball career and a corporate job to launch her business, which now has four locations (with more on the way),” the page noted.

We also did our own digging. In a recent Instagram video, Sway shared more about her journey to success. In 2008, she moved from Lansing, Michigan, to Atlanta to chase her dream of becoming a professional barber. She got her license in 2013 and quickly rose to become a six-figure Master Barber and stylist before purchasing her first six-chair salon suite.

“Chairs were empty the first 3 months,” the entrepreneur noted in the caption.

But with hard work and resilience, she expanded to a 16-suite location and launched Encore Salon Suites. She now runs The Salon Suite Model, an online course helping other aspiring entrepreneurs break into the salon business.

“It was a rough start initially, because I did everything on my own,” she added in the video. “That’s why I’m passionate about helping others get into the industry a little bit easier with my course.”

Sway loves to work out.

Outside of business, Sway loves working out. The Michigan native has been working on her fitness for over 10 years with her personal trainer, Coach Shawn Fit. The busy entrepreneur showcased her workout routine and sculpted six-pack in a video shared on her page on Sept. 10.

“Working out just makes everything easier. First of all, it creates discipline that you can apply in everyday life,” she shared. “But more importantly, you just feel lighter, you feel healthier, and you got more energy so you can just execute at a higher level.”

Porsha’s connection with Sway also seems to align with something she shared months ago. In a PEOPLE interview following her divorce, she hinted that she might be open to dating a woman.

“I was sitting here [asking], ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come and fill this void? Like, somebody?’ I have got to be able to sit with someone and feel a part of what I felt with him. But I don’t yet,” Porsha pondered during an interview with PEOPLE on June 28. For what it’s worth however, Patrice responded to the @NoSkipsTea TikTok page saying she and Porsha are just friends.

