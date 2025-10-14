Netflix Drops ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Season 2 Trailer

Source: Lila Seeley / Getty

The Vince Staples Show displayed not only the creative wit of the Long Beach rapper but also captured the minds of critics and fans alike for its unique storytelling angle. Returning to Netflix this fall, the streamer dropped a trailer for season two of The Vince Staples Show, and it looks to be another amazing installment.

The second season trailer for The Vince Staples Show features Staples, once more wrestling with his fame and dealing with the pressures of pleasing his family.

The description of the clip reads as follows:

Get ready for hijinks only a mother could love. The Vince Staples Show is back with Season 2, debuting November 6 only on Netflix.

In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past.

In several shots, Staples is seen pulling off some secret agent slash trained mercenary moves, moving cautiously about in the world, and generally experiencing more zaniness, much like he did in the show’s first season.

Vanessa Bell Calloway previously starred as Staples’ mother, Anita. The new cast has yet to be announced.

The show will make its return on Netflix on November 6 with all six episodes released at once.

Check out the trailer below.

