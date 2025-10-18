What To Expect From Ty Dolla $ign’s New Album ‘TYCOON’

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

It’s officially Tycoon season, and Ty Dolla $ign is stepping back into the solo spotlight after five long years. Read more about what you can expect from the new album inside.

The Grammy-nominated star released his fifth studio album, TYCOON, today Oct. 17). According to AP News, the project that fuses the lusty, melodic energy fans love with the bossed-up mindset of an artist in full control of his craft.

Tycoon represents a new era for Ty Dolla $ign, who told AP News that the word captures his current mentality.

“It’s like being at the top of your game,” he shared. “Not only have I done all the stuff you could do in artistry, there’s still more to do.”

The album builds on that energy with his signature blend of catchy, sensual R&B and hip-hop. It’s the kind of album that makes you feel like it’s 2 a.m. and you’re driving with the windows down.

Star Power and Smooth Collaborations

Ty Dolla $ign didn’t come to play. The 15-track album is stacked with guest appearances from Quavo, Juicy J, Tyga, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, and Leon Thomas, Chlöe Bailey, among others. But one of the standout tracks, “Smile Body Pretty Face,” reunites him with longtime collaborator YG and adds Kodak Black into the mix. This is a full-circle moment, as Ty and YG’s chemistry dates back to the 2010s’ “Toot It & Boot It.” The real OG fans remember.

Fans are already vibing with the lead single “All In,” a seductive track where Ty Dolla $ign sings about commitment, using Wayne Wonder’s “No Letting Go” as a nostalgic sample.

“I’m always loving something,” he admits in the AP interview. “It hasn’t all the way worked out for me yet.”

From R&B King to Business Tycoon

Off the mic, Ty Dolla $ign is leveling up as a businessman. He recently launched his label EZMNY with Motown executive Shawn Barron, signing breakout artist Thomas, whose single “Mutt” topped the R&B and Hip-Hop charts.

The West Coast crooner also revealed plans for his upcoming documentary, Still Free TC, which premiered at Tribeca and sheds light on his brother Big TC’s incarceration and Ty’s own evolution as an artist and advocate.

“I just want people to feel inspired after they hear it,” Ty added. “I want them to believe in themselves… and believe in me.”

And with TYCOON, there’s no question. The man’s empire just got bigger. Be sure to stream for yourself and comment your thoughts on Ty Dolla $ign’s new album below.

What To Expect From Ty Dolla $ign’s New Album ‘TYCOON’ was originally published on globalgrind.com