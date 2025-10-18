JD Vance, Karoline Leavitt, Mike Johnson And The Real ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Source:

MAGA supporters are right about one thing: Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

Where they are mistaken, however, is that they define TDS as a mental condition in which people are irrationally fearful of President Donald Trump and angry about how he governs. We call him a fascist because we have TDS, not because he’s all propaganda, no facts, openly denies certain people the right to do process, uses the military to attack U.S. citizens while ignoring state sovereignty, declares imaginary leftist groups as terrorist organizations, deports people just for organizing or reporting on protests he disagrees with, and he tried to steal the 2020 election via a 24/7 lie-o-thon about it being stolen from him.

We call him racist because we have TDS, not because he repeatedly compared migrants to Hannibal Lecter, called them “animals” who are “not human,” claimed they have murder in their “genes,” and that they are “poisoning the blood” of the country, not to mention his extensive history of anti-Blackness, including many of his administration’s most recent policies.

But the real Trump Derangement Syndrome is a condition in which he tells ridiculous, easily debunked lies, makes dangerously inflammatory statements about his political rivals, and is dismissive of even the most obvious bigotry, so now everyone around him, including virtually his entire party, has to also tell ridiculous, easily debunked lies, make dangerously inflammatory statements about political rivals, and be dismissive of even the most obvious bigotry — as if the president’s bigotry, incessant fearmongering and outright denial of reality is contagious.

Let’s start with Vice President JD Vance.

At one point, maybe a decade ago, Vance was, based on his own writings, one of the more reasonable members of the Republican Party. In 2016, he considered himself a “never Trumper” Republican, called Trump an “idiot” and “reprehensible,” and compared him to Adolf Hitler. In 2012, he wrote a college essay condemning Republicans for being “openly hostile towards non-whites,” including Black people and immigrants. Fast forward to 2024, when he got tapped to serve as Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential race, and he’s boasting about his willingness to “create stories” about pet-eating Haitians, who he also claimed with zero evidence caused a steep increase in HIV cases in Ohio. It’s like he’s telling Trump, “I’ll see your Hitler-esque comment about migrant genes, and raise you some Nazi-friendly propaganda about migrants dining on cats and dogs and giving everybody AIDS.”

This brings us to the story that currently has Vance in the hot seat.

As we reported Wednesday, leaders of Young Republican groups across the country got exposed in a leaked Telegram chat where they called Black people N-words, monkeys and “the watermelon people,” mused about raping female political rivals, made disparaging remarks about Jewish people, and talked about throwing people in “gas chambers” — and Vance responded by telling people who are outraged to “grow up” and stop “pearl clutching.”

Now, at this point, nobody should expect a TDS sufferer like Vance to care about white supremacist bigotry, but the way he goes about making excuses for it is just plain lazy.

In a Wednesday episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, the perfect platform for a white man to pretend the clear racism of white men wasn’t racism at all, Vance not only dismissed nearly 3,000 chat log pages of antisemitic, anti-Black, pro-slavery, pro-Hitler and pro-rape language as “jokes,” but he claimed those “jokes” are a result of “what kids do.”

“The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys,” Vance said. “They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke – telling a very offensive, stupid joke – is cause to ruin their lives.”

For the record, these were members of the Young Republican National Federation, whose ages range from 18 to early 40s. Most of the group members who participated in the chat were well into their 20s. Some of them were in their 40s. Peter Giunta, the chair of a Young Republicans group and one of the main people exposed in the chat, is 31 years old. These weren’t “jokes,” and THESE WERE NOT KIDS!

During the episode, Vance also got the moral of this story wrong. He said he would teach his own children, who are half Indian, by the way, to be careful about what they put on the internet, as opposed to teaching them not to be racist, antisemitic, pro-slavery, or sexual assault enthusiasts. So, he thinks bigoted adults are kids, and he doesn’t seem to care if his actual kids grow up to be adult bigots, so long as they keep it offline.

As for “kids” having their lives ruined over what they put online, leave it to Vance to be on The Charlie Kirk Show pretending he wasn’t just calling for people to be fired over saying derogatory things about the late white nationalist podcaster after he was killed.

I mean, come on, Vance — according to you, a lot of those Kirk haters, including the 22-year-old who shot him, are just “kids.”

Next, let’s talk about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

I wrote recently about how being a White House press secretary under Trump means one not only has to lie all of the time, but they have to tell the stupidest lies, and make excuses for the stupidest things the president says, such as the time Trump shared an AI-generated video about fictional cure-all “medbeds” as if they were real, and Leavitt was compelled to excuse it by claiming he was simply being “transparent” on social media.

Well, on Thursday, Leavitt’s TDS condition took a turn for the worse, and she devolved from contracting Trump’s penchant for saying factless things that aren’t even plausible to contracting the president’s penchant for describing his Democratic rivals and the people who vote for them in ways that suggest they’re all terrorists and criminals.

“This interview proved that the Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” Leavitt said during an appearance on Fox News, in response to Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s interview with the network. “That is who the Democrat Party is catering to, not the Trump admin, not the White House, and not the Republican Party, who is standing up for law-abiding Americans, not just across the country but around the world. And that’s why President Trump works so hard to end this conflict in the Middle East.”

It’s important to note here that Leavitt isn’t just talking about Democratic leaders themselves; she went out of her way to specify that she was calling the party’s “main constituency,” meaning Democratic voters, violent criminals, and undocumented migrants are members (not just supporters) of the Hamas terrorist group.

So, Leavitt isn’t just promoting Trump’s lie that violent crime is on the rise in the U.S. and that it’s the fault of Democratic leaders; she’s saying Democratic voters are the criminals. She’s not just saying Democrats are Hamas sympathizers — which MAGA morons, including Trump, have repeatedly suggested of anyone who supports Palestinians and stands against the Israeli genocide — but she’s taking things further by saying flat-out that Democratic voters are, themselves, “Hamas terrorists.” Finally, she’s continuing to push the right-wing lie that “illegal aliens” are voting in U.S. elections, and that Democrats are allowing it to enhance their voter base.

Remember when Hilary Clinton called clearly racist and xenophobic Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables” and the entire MAGA world lost its mind over it?

Yeah — exactly.

Lastly, as an example of TDS making Trump’s stooges just as stupid as he is, let’s talk about what House Speaker Mike Johnson had to say about Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Arizona), whom he said “should be working for her constituents right now,” despite the glaring fact that she hasn’t been sworn in yet, because congressional Republicans have been stalling her for weeks.

“Grijalva should be working for her constituents right now,” Johnson said during a recent CNN interview. “I don’t know what she’s doing. I keep seeing their political stunt videos. She should be in her office. She should be working or in the district for her constituents.”

Really? Really, Johnson? You don’t know what she’s doing? Well, let me help you out…

SHE’S WAITING TO OFFICIALLY BE MADE A CONGRESSWOMAN WHO IS ACTUALLY IN THE OFFICIAL POSITION TO SERVE HER CONSTITUENTS, YOU TRUMP-HUMPING IDIOT!!!

(Also, be careful about how you talk about those Democratic constituents, Mikey. They’re all Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals, don’t you know?)

From the Hill:

Johnson has canceled weeks of previously scheduled votes and kept the House in recess amid the government shutdown as he aims to pressure Senate Democrats into accepting the GOP-crafted, House-passed “clean” stopgap bill to fund the government through Nov. 21. He has declined to swear Grijalva in during the brief “pro forma” sessions that the chamber holds for constitutional appointment reasons, and he has said he will swear in Grijalva when the House is back in regular session.

So, Johnson is making excuses for why he hasn’t sworn Grijalva, and he’s gaslighting her voters by saying she’s not serving them as a congresswoman that she technically isn’t yet.

Remember that time Trump suggested that former President Joe Biden sent undercover FBI agents to infiltrate the Capitol as fake MAGA agitators on Jan. 6, completely forgetting, ignoring, or flat-out lying about the fact that he, not Biden, was still president at the time? Well, Johnson is now out here displaying early signs of that advanced stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

And there just doesn’t seem to be a cure for this fast-spreading disease.

Sad.

