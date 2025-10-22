Texas Corrections Officer Fired For Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate

Source: slobo / Getty

25-year-old Travis County corrections officer Amos Nyanway was fired earlier this week and is facing a contraband charge for smuggling food to an inmate. He was charged with Contraband in a Correctional Facility, which is a class B misdemeanor. Amos was booked into the Travis County jail and later released on bond.

Court documents state that his operation was exposed on August 21, 2025, when another corrections officer was monitoring an inmate’s phone calls and overheard him tell a family member that corrections officer Amos agreed to get him some mango habanero chicken wings from Wingstop if he cashapped him $50.

When officials replayed the footage from the cameras, surveillance showed Amos eating some of the wings and then giving them to the inmate. Jail employees can not provide contraband to inmates, which also includes unauthorized food, according to Texas laws.

“I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer made such a foolish decision. We hold our employees to a high standard of conduct and accountability. We simply cannot tolerate contraband of any type being brought into our secure facilities,” says Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

