Listen Live
News

Texas Corrections Officer Fired For Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate

25-year-old Travis County corrections officer was fired and charged after sneaking mango habanero wings to an inmate in exchange for $50 via Cash App

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rows of locked prison cells , Alcatraz, San Francisco, California.
Source: slobo / Getty

TRENDING: Millions Could Lose Food Assistance By November

25-year-old Travis County corrections officer Amos Nyanway was fired earlier this week and is facing a contraband charge for smuggling food to an inmate. He was charged with Contraband in a Correctional Facility, which is a class B misdemeanor. Amos was booked into the Travis County jail and later released on bond.

Court documents state that his operation was exposed on August 21, 2025, when another corrections officer was monitoring an inmate’s phone calls and overheard him tell a family member that corrections officer Amos agreed to get him some mango habanero chicken wings from Wingstop if he cashapped him $50.

When officials replayed the footage from the cameras, surveillance showed Amos eating some of the wings and then giving them to the inmate. Jail employees can not provide contraband to inmates, which also includes unauthorized food, according to Texas laws.

“I’m disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer made such a foolish decision. We hold our employees to a high standard of conduct and accountability. We simply cannot tolerate contraband of any type being brought into our secure facilities,” says Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

SEE ALSO

Texas Corrections Officer Fired For Smuggling Chicken Wings To Inmate  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Denied Bail

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

Nicki Minaj Says She’s “Not Releasing the Album Anymore

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
67 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

10 Items

Allegedly Leaked Racist Group Chat Highlights Where Some Young Republicans Minds Are

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

17 Items

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close