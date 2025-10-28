Source: RICARDO MAKYN / Getty

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica Braces for Catastrophic Category 5 Storm

Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 165 mph, is bearing down on Jamaica, threatening to become the strongest hurricane in the island’s history.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing catastrophic winds, torrential rain, and life-threatening storm surges.

The National Hurricane Center has warned of up to 40 inches of rainfall in some areas, which could lead to devastating flash flooding and landslides.

Storm surges along Jamaica’s southern coast are predicted to reach heights of 13 feet, accompanied by destructive waves.

Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for vulnerable coastal communities, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called on citizens to prepare for the worst, emphasizing the importance of compliance with evacuation orders.

“This storm has the potential to cause total structural failure in some areas,” he said, urging neighbors to check on the elderly and those with disabilities.

Both of Jamaica’s international airports have suspended operations, and over 800 emergency shelters have been set up across the island.

However, officials have expressed concern over low shelter occupancy, with many residents choosing to stay in their homes despite the risks.

Hurricane Melissa’s slow movement, at just 3 mph, has allowed it to gather strength over warm Caribbean waters.

This rapid intensification has made it the third Category 5 storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Experts warn that the storm’s slow pace will prolong its impact, increasing the risk of widespread destruction.

After Jamaica, Melissa is expected to move toward southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas, maintaining its intensity.

As the island braces for what could be its most devastating storm, the world watches and hopes for the safety of its residents.

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaica Braces for Catastrophic Category 5 Storm was originally published on wibc.com