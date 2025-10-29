Listen Live
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

Walmart is officially kicking off the holiday shopping season early this year, giving Hoosiers more time — and more chances — to score major savings.


The retail giant announced it will host three separate rounds of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals across November and December, featuring markdowns on everything from TVs and toys to beauty products and home appliances.


Event 1: November 14–16


Walmart+ members get early online access on November 13 at 7 p.m. ET.
Here’s a peek at some of the featured deals:
98” TCL QLED 4K Google TVWas $1,798 → Now $998
Barbie Malibu Travel PlaysetWas $21.88 → Now $12
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless VacuumWas $729 → Now $399.99
Keurig Iced EssentialsWas $79 → Now $44.97
L’ange Hair StylerWas $119 → Now $48.30



Event 2: November 25–30


Round two begins online November 25, with in-store deals starting November 28.
Expect more price drops on electronics, kitchen items, and gift sets — perfect for early bird shoppers looking to get ahead before December hits.


Event 3: December 1 (Online Only)


The final event will be online only, with early access for Walmart+ members on November 30 at 7 p.m. ET.


Walmart hasn’t revealed which products will headline this last round, but given the lineup so far, it’s safe to say more big-ticket deals are coming.

With inflation and travel costs trending up this season, every bit helps.

Signing up for a Walmart+ membership gives shoppers early access and free delivery options, while apps like Honey and Rakuten can help track the best prices across multiple retailers.


The holidays can get hectic — but catching deals early can make the season a little less stressful (and your wallet a lot happier).

SEE ALSO

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
17 Items

Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

19 Items

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

18 Items

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

12 Items

Love Shouldn’t Hurt— 12 Stars Who Survived Domestic Violence And Spoke Their Truth

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Announce “The New Edition Way Tour”

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close