Listen Live
Music

D'Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo On Stage
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Song streamings for late R&B icon D’Angelo skyrocket as fans and music lovers alike revisit the singer’s soulful discography weeks after his death.

According to Billboard, D’Angelo’s catalog has reached 16.1 million streams in the U.S. for the week of Oct. 10-16, surging 796% from the previous week’s total of 1.8 million streams.

The three most streamed songs in the soul singer’s catalog are fan favorites “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” from D’Angelo’s sophomore album Voodoo, at 2.5 million streams, and two from his debut album Brown Sugar— with “Lady” at 2.2 million and “Brown Sugar” at 1.9 million. The three hits, along with two others, have re-entered the Hot R&B Songs Chart.

D’Angelo passed away on of a silent battle with cancer on Oct. 14 at age 51. Despite only releasing three albums in his lifetime, D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, is cited as spearheading the Neo-Soul R&B movement in 1995 with the release of his debut album Brown Sugar. His sophomore album, Voodoo, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won two Grammy Awards.

After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned to the music scene in 2014 with Black Messiah, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard charts.

SEE ALSO

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
17 Items

Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

19 Items

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

18 Items

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

12 Items

Love Shouldn’t Hurt— 12 Stars Who Survived Domestic Violence And Spoke Their Truth

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

New Edition, Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton Announce “The New Edition Way Tour”

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close