Outkast & Portrait Coffee Launch "Stankonia" Coffee

Outkast & Portrait Coffee Launch Limited-Edition “Stankonia” Coffee

Published on October 29, 2025

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s iconic 4th album, Stankonia, the legendary duo has teamed up with Atlanta’s Portrait Coffee for a special collaboration.

Launched last Friday (Oct. 24), Stankonia Coffee “pays tribute to the spirit of the album – funky, futuristic, and unapologetically Atlanta,” as reported by Sprudge.

The blend is a medium roast with coffee beans from Rwanda and Colombia, with notes of green apple, strawberry, and brown sugar. It is currently available for pre-order until October 28, along with other limited-edition items, including t-shirts, tote bags, and mugs.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Atlanta legends Big Boi and André 3000,” says Aaron Fender, co-founder of Portrait Coffee. “This collaboration represents everything we love about Atlanta—originality, flavor, and community. When we set out to pour a new narrative, moments like this were beyond our wildest dreams.”

In addition, Portrait’s cafe on the West End will host a community celebration on October 30, including “Stankonia-inspired visuals, curated drinks, and Southern-inspired bites by Chef Jamal Makanjuola.”

Over the weekend, Portrait Coffee and Outkast will also host a series of community events, including a skating event at Cascade on Oct. 30 and a 25-tree planting event, “25 Trees for 25 Years of Stankonia,” with TreesATL and Hot 107.9 on Oct. 31 at the duo’s alma mater, Tri-Cities High School.

