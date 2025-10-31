Democrats And Republicans Hold ‘Shadow Negotiations’ To End Government Shutdown

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

As the government shutdown reaches the month mark, the effects are starting to be felt by millions of Americans. With food stamps set to lapse for the first time in the program’s history, Democrats and Republicans have begun backroom negotiations to find an off-ramp for the government shutdown.

According to CNN, the primary focus of the negotiations has been to resolve the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies at the heart of the shutdown, as well as find a long-term solution to fund the government to avoid another shutdown in the near future.

“I think the private conversations that are going on are trying to create like a shadow negotiation, so that we have some clarity about what we need to vote on,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who’s been involved in the negotiations, told CNN.

Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The shutdown began at the start of October, with Senate Democrats refusing to approve a short-term spending bill unless it extended the ACA subsidies. The open enrollment period for ACA insurance plans begins this weekend, with premiums expected to increase by 75% as a result of the subsidies expiring. While Republicans control the Senate, spending bills require 60 votes. As Republicans only hold 53 seats, Democrats have used this rare amount of leverage to try and meaningfully influence policy.

While the government shutdown began over a short-term spending bill, one of the options being negotiated is bringing long-term spending bills to a vote, potentially next week, to ensure things like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are fully funded.

“They’re focused on – Is there a way for our Democratic colleagues to save face and perhaps not vote directly to a continuing resolution?” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) told CNN. Rounds added that Republicans would bring the bipartisan, full-year spending bills to the Senate floor “as a way around the continuing resolution.”

While negotiations are ongoing between rank-and-file senators, how effective they will be remains uncertain, as leaders in both parties have refused to budge on their respective positions.

From CNN:

Thune appeared to suggest on Wednesday that he would have a conversation with those involved in the negotiations. Asked if he would personally engage with centrist Democrats involved in the talks, Thune told CNN: “I think that will happen pretty soon.”

But his office later told CNN that he remains unwilling to discuss any Obamacare policy changes until the government is open. And Thune stressed he could not guarantee any resolution to Democrats: “I’ve offered up a process. I can’t guarantee an outcome or result,” he said.

Still, the emerging talks are a fresh sign of optimism inside a gloomy Capitol building. Finally, after weeks of total gridlock with half of Congress not even present in Washington, there appears to be some movement. The push comes as members of both parties brace for worsening effects of the shutdown, including the lapse of food stamps for the first time in the program’s history starting this weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has also expressed a lack of enthusiasm around the negotiations.

“There have been, there are occasional talks between Democrats and Republicans on this issue, but our Republican colleagues don’t seem to be offering anything different than what their leadership has had so far. We hope that will change,” Schumer told CNN. “We don’t want to pit health care and food. They do, we think you can have both.”

There’s been immense pressure on both Republicans and Democrats to bring the government shutdown to an immediate end. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union of federal workers, released a statement on Tuesday demanding that the shutdown come to a clean end.

Furloughed federal workers have been expected to work without pay all month and are now at the point where they’re entirely missing paychecks. The situation has become so dire for federal workers that a food drive designed to help them had lines wrapping around the building.

While the Republican Party has been staunchly against extending the subsidies, it’s a move that’s pitted them squarely against their own voters. In Republican strongholds like Texas and Florida, millions of people are expected to become uninsured due to subsidies expiring.

It’s a shame that despite the GOP starving children and depriving millions of Americans of health care, there are still people willing to vote for them.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Where We Are In The Current Government Shutdown

Federal Workforce Layoffs Begin Amid Government Shutdown

Mike Johnson Says Government Shutdown Could Be Longest Ever

What Does A Government Shutdown Mean For Black People?

Federal Workers’ Union Demands Immediate End To Government Shutdown

Federal Workers Line Up For Food Drive Amid Government Shutdown

Blatant Propaganda: Agencies Across Federal Government Blame The ‘Radical Left’ For The Government Shutdown

Food Stamps At Risk As Government Shutdown Continues

25 States Sue Trump Administration Over SNAP Benefits





















Democrats And Republicans Hold ‘Shadow Negotiations’ To End Government Shutdown was originally published on newsone.com