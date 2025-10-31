Listen Live
Celebrity

15 Iconic Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Boo-tiful Transformations: 15 Black Celebs Who Slayed Halloween With Iconic Costumes

Elaborate wigs, cinematic makeup, and viral moments — these stars turned Halloween into high art and set the internet ablaze.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

celebrity-halloween-costumes-gallery

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Halloween is tomorrow, and unsurprisingly, no one embraces the holiday quite like celebrities, who often turn Halloween into a full-on spectacle with great Halloween costumes that get people talking or inspired. Over the years, stars have transformed themselves into movie icons, superheroes, pop culture references, and even each other. Their costumes often go viral because of the level of detail, effort, and creativity involved. With access to designers, makeup artists, and stylists, celebrities can take their looks to a professional level, making their Halloween appearances some of the most anticipated of the season.

RELATED CONTENT: The Future Of Fear — 10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

What makes celebrity Halloween costumes so memorable is the effort put into authenticity and transformation. From elaborate wigs and custom outfits to full prosthetics and stage-level makeup, celebrities often use Halloween as another stage for performance art. These aren’t last-minute store-bought looks; they’re meticulously planned concepts that can take weeks to prepare. As a result, their costumes not only impress but also inspire fans who try to recreate similar looks on a budget.

This dedication has led to countless viral moments, especially in the age of social media. Every Halloween, fans eagerly await to see which star will dominate the conversation with the most jaw-dropping look. For Black celebrities in particular, these moments have been especially impactful. They not only break the internet but also highlight creativity, culture, and representation in the Halloween spotlight. Check out some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes that had the internet in a frenzy! Let us know which ones are your favorites and if you think we’ve forgotten any.

1. Beyoncé as Toni Braxton

Source:beyonce

Bey’s transformation into Toni included signature ’90s glam, lace, and attitude. The homage resonated widely among fans of both artists. 

2. Ciara & Russell Wilson as Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Source:ciara

The couple replicated the Louvre visuals with matching poses, down to the styling and body language, making for a high-concept, photo-ready presentation. 

3. Lizzo as Baby Yoda

Source:lizzobeeating

Whimsical, playful, and very “internet,” Lizzo’s oversized costume tapped into pop-culture fandom at the perfect time. 

4. La La Anthony as Maleficent

La La Anthony dressed in a "Maleficient" outfit for Halloween. | Photo: Instagram/lala

Photo: Instagram/lala

The horns, the makeup, and the dramatic presence made it feel like she stepped right out of the movie. 

5. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj

Source:theneighborhoodtalk

Full drag, full homage. This was both a tribute and a performance, and fans appreciated the boldness. 

6. Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Source:cardib_kulturekiari

From hair to fur to makeup, her look was the epitome of expensive villain energy. 

7. Saweetie as Destiny’s Child in “Bootylicious”

Source: Billboard

Matching outfits, choreography, and era-specific styling made her recreation a nostalgic hit. 

8. Diddy as the Joker

Source:complex

Diddy leaned into theatrical mischief, combining elements of horror, fashion, and celebrity persona for maximum effect. 

9. Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

Source:keke

The long hair, the pastel costume, and the fairytale nod all made her version sweet but powerful. 

10. Janelle Monáe as the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland

Source:nikogonzalezfx

Conceptual, artistic, and very much on brand for her. This was part fashion, part performance. 

11. The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor

Source:wild955fm

The makeup and prosthetics turned him into something uncanny, which is what Halloween is all about. 

12. Kelly Rowland as Catwoman

Source:kellyrowland

Glossy, sleek, and high fashion. She made the classic comic-book villain feel fresh and glamorous. 

13. Tyga as E.T.

Source:worldstar

Weird and fun, Tyga’s alien-inspired look got meme’d and shared heavily for its creative audacity. 

14. Normani as Naomi Campbell

Source:NaomiCampbell

Legendary runway model meets pop star. Normani embodied Campbell’s runway presence in full force. 

15. Winnie Harlow as RuPaul

Source:winnieharlow

RELATED CONTENT: No Tricks, Just Treats! 5 Halloween-Themed Sex Toys That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

The post Boo-tiful Transformations: 15 Black Celebs Who Slayed Halloween With Iconic Costumes appeared first on MadameNoire.

Boo-tiful Transformations: 15 Black Celebs Who Slayed Halloween With Iconic Costumes was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

17 Items

Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

5 Items

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Atlanta Arrest As His Child’s Mom Shares Photos Of Alleged Abuse

18 Items

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close