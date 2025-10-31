Listen Live
Crime

Houston’s Viral “Brick Lady” Found Guilty in GoFundMe Scam

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Roda Osman
Source: Roda Osman / Courtesy of Harris County Jail

In 2023, Roda Osman became a viral figure on social media after claiming she was attacked by a man who hit her in the head with a brick for refusing to give him her phone number. Her emotional video sparked outrage and sympathy online, with thousands of users rushing to donate to a GoFundMe campaign she created in the aftermath. That fundraiser ultimately brought in more than $42,000 in donations.

However, what began as a shocking story of gender-based violence soon unraveled into a case of deception. According to court records, Osman told police that she had been walking on September 3, 2023, when a stranger assaulted her without warning. But investigators later uncovered surveillance footage that painted a much different picture of what actually took place that day.

Authorities say the video showed Osman engaged in both a verbal and physical altercation with a man, during which she struck him in the face with an unknown object. The man responded by hitting her in the face: Not with a brick, but with what appeared to be a plastic water bottle. Prosecutors said Osman’s viral version of events left out those critical details and was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

On Wednesday, a jury found Osman guilty of theft for collecting funds under false pretenses. Instead of prison time, she was sentenced to 10 years of probation, 90 days in jail and a 10 year ban from social media.

The “brick lady” saga serves as a cautionary tale about the speed at which online narratives can spiral and the potential consequences of misinformation. What many initially saw as a tragic example of unprovoked violence turned out to be an elaborate lie—one that ultimately cost Osman her reputation and her freedom.

SEE ALSO

Houston’s Viral “Brick Lady” Found Guilty in GoFundMe Scam was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

17 Items

Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

R.I.P. Posta Boy: Freestyle Friday Legend Passes Away at 43

5 Items

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Atlanta Arrest As His Child’s Mom Shares Photos Of Alleged Abuse

18 Items

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close