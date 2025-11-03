Listen Live
Games

Rockstar Games Accused of "Union Busting" Following Firings

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Developer, Rockstar Games, Accused of “Union Busting” Following “Ruthless” Firings

According to a report the fired employees were all either current union members or working to organize at Rockstar, and were also members of the same private Discord group. 

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rockstar Games Accused of "Union Busting" Following Firings
Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto

Rockstar Games, the developer of the highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto 6, is being called out following the firing of 30 employees at its UK and Canadian offices.

Bloomberg reports that after Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, stood behind the firings, claiming the former employees were “for gross misconduct,” the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) is singing a different tune, accusing the game developer of “union busting.” 

According to Bloomberg’s report, the fired employees were all either current union members or working to organize at Rockstar, and were also members of the same private Discord group. 

IWGB is calling CAP on Take-Two’s Claims 

The IWGB reacted to the latest developments, writing on X: 

“This is the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry. Yesterday, @RockstarGames fired over 30 employees for union activity. We won’t back down, and we’re not scared – we will fight for every member to be reinstated.”

In a statement sent to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreirer,  IWGB president Alex Marshall categorizes described Rockstar’s firings as “flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry.”

Take-Two Fully Supports Rockstar Games’ Decision

Well, the news isn’t sitting well with the gamer social media. We don’t expect this to kill the hype surrounding GTA 6. However, people are still not feeling that Rockstar Games can allegedly fire employees who are trying to unionize during some trying times in the gaming industry.

You can see those reactions below.

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Developer, Rockstar Games, Accused of “Union Busting” Following “Ruthless” Firings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

33 Items

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

25 Items

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

5 Items

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Trending
12 Items

Trending

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

3 Items

‘Not The Flea Market Chanel!’ Yung Miami Takes Shots At Tyla Over Alleged Song Theft — And Fans Are Losing It

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close