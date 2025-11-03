Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 3, 2025
Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see.
As key gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey approach, the political landscape is heating up. Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris rallied supporters, urging Democrats to get to the polls. Speaking in Norfolk, Virginia, Obama voiced his concerns about the country’s direction, describing the White House’s actions as reckless. In response, President Trump’s political team is investing millions to energize the Republican base in these same states.
A recent NBC News poll sheds light on public opinion regarding the ongoing government shutdown. The survey reveals that a majority of voters, 52%, hold President Trump and congressional Republicans responsible for the stalemate. Meanwhile, 42% place the blame on Democrats. Notably, the share of voters blaming Democrats has reached a 30-year high in NBC’s polling history on the subject.
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a new scam known as “ghost tapping.” This scheme targets consumers who use tap-to-pay cards and mobile wallets. Scammers use wireless devices to steal money without any physical contact with your card. They may operate by bumping into people in crowded places, posing as vendors at events, or using fake donation requests to charge significantly higher amounts than displayed.
For Ministry Monday, Willie Mae McIver shared a powerful message about the spirit of giving. Referencing 2 Corinthians 9:7, she reminded us that God loves a cheerful giver—one who gives joyfully from the heart, not out of obligation or for recognition. McIver emphasized that the genuine love and gratitude behind a gift are more valuable than its size, encouraging everyone to embrace joyful giving.
