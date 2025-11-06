Listen Live
Clipse Toast To Hennessy's 'Made For More' Campaign At OMF '25

Very Special Virginians Pusha T & Malice Celebrate Hennessy’s ‘Made For More’ Campaign At ONE Musicfest, Extend 2025 Winning Streak

Clipse make special appearance at Hennessy's signature Highline experience during ONE Musicfest 2025

Published on November 6, 2025

The Clipse x ONE Musicfest 2025

Source: Francis Montoya

After running the summer with their long-awaited comeback opus Let God Sort ‘Em Out, Pusha T and Malice tightened their grip on 2025 with a sold out tour before hitting the stage at ONE Musicfest–effectively branded as the Biggest Homecoming on Earth.

While there, the brothers Thornton celebrated Hennessy’s ‘Made For More’ campaign at the famed brand’s signature Hennessy Highline experience that attracted seas of people for good vibes, flowing cocktails, and crowd-moving sounds in the buzziest corner of the festival.

The Clipse x ONE Musicfest 2025

Source: Francis Montoya

Man, I think it’s really good to see, you know, Hennessy show up for Hip-Hop. It’s been very consistent within the culture,” said Pusha in an interview with Revolt.

“And just… all the support, and we show it back in the songs and the verses, always giving shout outs to Hennessy…”

Festivalgoers were treated to a special surprise visit from the legendary duo which enjoyed Hennessy cocktails while embodying the spirit of Hennessy’s ‘Made For More’ ethos reserved exclusively for those who push boundaries and define culture.

Nestled in the heart of the festival grounds, the bustling Highline immersed attendees in Hennessy’s world with vibrant cocktails, including the Hennessy Strawberry Lemonade, Hennessy Berry Mojito, and Hennessy Espresso Martini.

The Clipse x ONE Musicfest 2025

Source: Francis Montoya

Throughout the day, the space came alive with high-energy DJ sets from Team Hennessy, interactive elements including a live art muralist, several Instagram-worthy moments, and a branded claw machine filled with exclusive giveaways.

The Clipse x ONE Musicfest 2025

Source: Francis Montoya

For more info on the ‘Made For More’ campaign (starring Damson Idris and Teyana Taylor), click here.

