‘If He Whips Out That Massage Oil, It’s Going Down’ — Naturi Naughton’s Tips For Keeping Marriage Hot [Exclusive]
As a married woman, Naturi Naughton knows a thing or two about keeping things spicy in the bedroom.
The actress, singer-songwriter, and overall woman of many hats is the star of the first film adaptation(s) of late author and king of romance stories, Eric Jerome Dickey, for Eric Jerome’s Friends and Lovers, a two-part film based on his New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. It will serve as the centerpiece of Lifetime’s Love of a Lifetime, a contemporary romance slate of films celebrating dynamic stories of passion, joy, and resilience that reflect the diversity of Black love.
In an exclusive interview, Naughton, who tied the knot with hubby Xavier “Two” Lewis on April 2, 2022, shared some of her tips for keeping the passion and romance alive, because, as many married folks will tell the singles, it is still important to date your spouse, even after getting that ring!
On Keeping The Passion Alive (And Intentional).
“Now that I’m married, you do have to fight the urge and resistance of routine and just getting into a rep,” Naughton told Madamenoire.
“I actually think that one thing that my husband and I try to do is a staycation, or picking a different place to travel, or we make sure we have our date nights every Friday,” she continued. “We live in Brooklyn, but we are all over. We hit up Harlem, and go to the club and just try to do things spontaneously.”
She also says that keeping it spicy is about keeping things fresh and spur-of-the-moment.
“That unpredictable nature of us dating makes it fun again, and I think we have our designated date night, so we try our best not to miss it, because we always want to make sure we continue to pour into each other, but do it in a way that doesn’t feel like work or predictable.”
Maintaining A Sense Of Mental And Emotional Intimacy.
Romance doesn’t always start in the sheets; it begins in the mind, and Naughton credits her and her husband’s mentor and marriage officiator, Montel Jordan, and his wife, Kristin Hudson, for helping to keep them grounded in their union.
“Doing things like praying together, going to church together, and doing things to connect us spiritually, even like working out together, my husband got me into running, and we’re like, ‘All right, let’s run together,” said the former 3LW member. “It’s kind of hot and sexy, and it also makes me feel close to him. Doing something together that’s challenging definitely bonds you, I think, spiritually, as well as physically.”
Her Definition of Great Foreplay
Music and physical touch are two ways to get Naughton going, and according to her, she is married to someone with the magic touch.
“I’m big on a good massage, and so is my husband,” said the Power actress. “If he whips out that massage oil and gets it going, it’s going down. Just being sensitive to touch, and it doesn’t always have to be sexual. It’s all about easing your discomfort. Whether rubbing my feet, he’s so good at rubbing my feet.”
Naughton added, “Next thing, we’re moving up to the thigh, and then, next thing I know, it’s a wrap. I think it’s important to just connect on a sense of touch. For me, foreplay is also in your mind, like how you speak to me, the things you whisper in my ear. Yeah, I can get it started (chuckles).”
The One Thing Women Should Never Be Ashamed To Ask For During Sex.
As women, especially Black women, it can be hard to speak up when it comes to our needs and wants, but Naughton says those days should be over, especially in the bedroom!
“I don’t know what that specific thing would be for every woman, but I would say, don’t be ashamed to ask for more of what you need to get to where you want to go,” she explained. “It’s okay to direct or redirect. You know, in a gentle, loving way, you can guide a man to the Promised Land, if you will. But just do it with love and support. You should never feel ashamed to say what you like and what you need. I think that empowers your partner, too.”
Her Go-To (Sexy) Nightstand Bedroom Tool.
Through laughter, Naughton shared that the one spice-it-up tool couples should keep on their nightstand is simple: coconut oil.
“Get you a jar,” she urged. “Have it on the nightstand. You don’t need no lubrication. That’ll do it.”
Part One of Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friend and Lovers, starring Naturi Naughton, Kendrick Sampson, RonReaco Lee, and Simone Missick, directed by D’Angela Proctor, premieres on Lifetime Movie Network on Saturday, Nov. 15, with Part Two airing on Sunday, Nov. 16.
