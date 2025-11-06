Rep. Lauren Boebert Wears Racist ICE-Themed Halloween Costume, And, Of Course, Says It’s No Big Deal

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Here’s the thing: Regardless of how you feel about illegal immigration — even if you believe migrants are fine as long as they’re here legally — celebrating or making light of what is happening to migrant individuals and families amid the Trump administration’s ICE crackdown means you’re a terrible human being and a xenophobic bigot.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is a terrible human being and a xenophobic bigot.

Recently, a photo began circulating on social media that shows Boebert wearing a sombrero and traditional Mexican dress while holding a sign that reads “Mexican Word of the Day: JUICY Tell me if… Juicy Ice coming.” The Hill noted that “juicy” was likely Boebert’s way of mocking a Spanish pronunciation of “you see,” which I didn’t get immediately because I am not a knuckle-dragging Caucasian cave-dweller who thinks the accents of people who speak more than one language are something to be mocked. Standing next to Boebert was her equally deplorable boyfriend, Kyle Pearcy, who appeared to be dressed as an immigration cop.

Of course, when the predictable backlash started rolling in, the even more predictable dismissiveness of MAGA-fied xenophobes swiftly followed, with Boebert leading the charge because it’s just a Halloween costume.

From Fox 31:

“It’s a Halloween costume. Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer,” Boebert said in a statement. Less than a week after the account posted the photo, nearly 50,000 accounts have liked the photo on X, and several users have commented and left their mixed opinions about the costume. “This is beyond disgusting,” one user said. “Lighten up, it’s a Halloween costume,” another posted on X. “Tell me again how she got into Congress,” said one user. “I don’t see anything wrong with her costume. STOP the whining democrats,” said a user.

Of course these people think the costume is no big deal, because they’re not the ones being yanked out of their apartments in the middle of the night and zip-tied by federal agents who rappelled down from helicopters to catch a handful of migrants purported to be gang members by a government that repeatedly generalizes undocumented migrants as criminals even when its own data shows most of them are not. They’re not U.S. citizens or otherwise legal migrants who are being detained, along with their children, by ICE agents just because they look the part. They’re not being deported just for expressing views the government disagrees with, or documenting protests against President Donald Trump. They’re not being subjected to racial profiling. They’re not being subjected to warrantless arrests. They’re not being separated from their families. They’re not being disappeared to countries that are not even their countries of origin. They’re not being shot.

White people like Boebert are not vulnerable to government-sanctioned human rights violations, so they get to do silly Caucasian sh*t like putting ICE-themed Halloween decorations in front of their houses and wearing costumes that make the systematic terrorizing of brown people look like a fun time in a sombrero — then telling everyone they’re just being sensitive when people with empathy get offended.

“The Latino Caucus was made aware of the photo on Saturday and members were outraged,” Colorado state Sen. Julie Gonzales, co-chair of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, told the Denver Post. “We immediately began conversations within our caucus of how we wanted to respond. … Congresswoman Boebert chose to mock our community, co-opt our culture, and make a sick joke while immigrant Coloradans with lawful immigration status in her own district, such as fifth-grade teacher Marina Ortiz, are being detained by ICE after doing everything that has been asked of them.”

Maybe they’d understand if folks started dressing up like Charlie Kirk, complete with prosthetic neck wounds and fake blood. Perhaps they’d get it if someone dressed as smoking twin towers while their significant other dressed up like Osama Bin Laden.

But actually, they still wouldn’t get it; they’d just start whining and lying about violent radical leftist rhetoric without catching a whiff of their own hypocrisy.

They’re terrible people who lack the self-awareness, compassion, and critical thinking capacity to understand that they’re terrible people, which just makes them terrible and obnoxious.

May karma find them.

