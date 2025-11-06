Tommy Miles Details Detroit’s ‘Ready To Love’ Singles & THAT Viral Advice To Tae & Cisco–‘Everybody Hits Bumps & Bruises’ [Exclusive]

The Motor City is revving up for romance, and BOSSIP’s got all the deets. OWN’s hit dating series Ready To Love returns on Friday, November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT, and this time, host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles is taking his search for soulmates to Detroit, a city known for its creativity, culture, and unmistakable charisma.

“I’ve had Detroit on the list for a long time,” Miles told BOSSIP ahead of the premiere. “The singles in Detroit—OMG! If you think Philly lit it up, if you think Miami or D.C. lit it up, man, Detroit is going to light it up. Their dress code alone, oh, they’re coming with it. The style is off the chain. You’ve got some boss ladies in there, you’ve got some brothers doing their thing. And of course, everybody’s looking for love.”

This season continues the show’s celebrated tradition of spotlighting successful Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are serious about finding real, lasting love. According to Miles, Detroit’s cast is bold, stylish, and authentic, from their signature Buffs sunglasses to their elaborate furs.

“Detroit is not playing no games,” he said. “They got their businesses going on, they got it going on. You’re only missing one thing. You’re missing love. You’re trying to find it, and you’re not playing about it.”

That no-nonsense approach mirrors Miles’ own philosophy when it comes to relationships. With nearly 25 years of marriage under his belt, he is using his trademark mix of humor and heart to guide singles through the highs and lows of dating.

“You got to be very transparent with your partner,” he told BOSSIP. “You got to be as vulnerable as necessary. You got to be ready to work for love. Just because you fell in love and love is there doesn’t mean love doesn’t require work. You got to be ready to put some work in.”

For Miles and his wife, Jackie, that work is equal parts effort and joy.

“Me and my wife might be out in the middle of the week, Wednesday, Thursday, eating dinner, because that’s what we love to do,” he said. “Whatever it is that brought you all together, you got to lean on that. That’s the strength and the power of it.”

After helping singles find connection in Philadelphia last season, Miles is now bringing that same energy and wisdom to Detroit. Reflecting on the lessons learned from Ready To Love: Philadelphia, he referenced his advice to Cisco and Tae, one of the show’s most talked-about couples. When Cisco’s finances became a point of contention, Miles encouraged Tae to stick it out-and she did, until she and Cisco parted ways after filming due to her stability concerns.

“Everybody hits bumps and bruises in the road,” Miles said. “If my bump didn’t come till later, if I didn’t hit a bump till my 40s, you’re going to charge me for it? Speed bumps keep coming for everybody. I don’t care what you got, how much money you got, or how much you don’t have.”

He added,

“If you get him while he at the bottom, he’s going to be yours forever. Oh, you’re going to be locked in. He’s going to remember that one who rode with him when he didn’t have nothing. That’s what changes it.”

As the franchise evolves, so does Miles’ approach to keeping it fresh. Expect plenty of his signature surprises this season.

“I’m not going to ever stop throwing curveballs,” he said with a laugh. “And you know why they’re necessary? Because the show has become so popular. When people tune in, they think they know what’s coming. No, you don’t. Just because you watched last season, I’m going to show you you don’t know what’s next.”

That unpredictability, he added, is what keeps viewers and contestants coming back.

“If we can keep them on their toes, not only do we keep the singles on their toes, but the audience at home too. That’s what makes Ready To Love so different. We keep flipping the script.”

Off-screen, Miles’ personal journey is a powerful story of faith and resilience. In 2022, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, a discovery made while filming Ready To Love: Miami. After successful surgery, he is now more than three years cancer free.

“This is now three plus years of just cancer-free, no chemo, no radiation,” he shared. “I was so blessed to not have to partake in any of that. And just being an advocate for it, I feel like it’s my job to tell my story. Something about we as Black men, we like to keep stuff in. We don’t want to tell you nothing. We’re going to hold on to it.”

He credits his faith, family, and especially his wife for helping him heal both physically and spiritually.

“I would not have made it through,” said Miles. “There’s no way whatsoever. When you got a partner and you’ve been together so long, you just lean on each other. When something goes wrong with her, she leans on me, and it’s vice versa. I need that. I got to have that.”

Now, with renewed perspective and gratitude, Miles uses his platform to encourage others to listen to their bodies and prioritize their health.

“If something feels off, don’t wait,” he told BOSSIP. “Go get checked. That’s what saved my life.”

That same sense of purpose extends to his work on Ready To Love: Detroit.

“It’s going to be exciting as it always has been,” he promised. “You’re in for a treat. This is what I want you to look for,” he added to viewers. What Tommy looks like at the Motown party. Write it down, tune in, and then hit me up on social media and tell me what you think.” Ready To Love: Detroit premieres Friday, November 7 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN!

