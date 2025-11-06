Listen Live
Mariah the Scientist Brings Holiday Heat with “Santa Baby” Cover

Published on November 6, 2025

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Mariah the Scientist Brings Holiday Heat with Sultry “Santa Baby” Cover

R&B favorite Mariah the Scientist is getting into the Christmas spirit — in her own smooth, signature way.

The Atlanta-born songstress just released a sultry rendition of the holiday classic “Santa Baby,” available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Known for her dreamy vocals and intimate songwriting, Mariah flips the flirty 1953 original into a modern R&B groove that blends vintage charm with her signature edge.

The cover showcases her ability to turn any track into a late-night vibe — filled with emotion, elegance, and a little bit of that holiday spice fans love.

Mariah joins a growing list of artists who are putting their own spin on Christmas standards this season, proving that soulful R&B and holiday cheer are the perfect match.

Fans can stream Mariah the Scientist’s “Santa Baby” now on Amazon Music, just in time to add it to your holiday playlist.

Mariah the Scientist Brings Holiday Heat with “Santa Baby” Cover was originally published on wtlcfm.com

