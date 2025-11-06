Mariah the Scientist Brings Holiday Heat with “Santa Baby” Cover
R&B favorite Mariah the Scientist is getting into the Christmas spirit — in her own smooth, signature way.
The Atlanta-born songstress just released a sultry rendition of the holiday classic “Santa Baby,” available exclusively on Amazon Music.
Known for her dreamy vocals and intimate songwriting, Mariah flips the flirty 1953 original into a modern R&B groove that blends vintage charm with her signature edge.
The cover showcases her ability to turn any track into a late-night vibe — filled with emotion, elegance, and a little bit of that holiday spice fans love.
Mariah joins a growing list of artists who are putting their own spin on Christmas standards this season, proving that soulful R&B and holiday cheer are the perfect match.
Fans can stream Mariah the Scientist’s “Santa Baby” now on Amazon Music, just in time to add it to your holiday playlist.
