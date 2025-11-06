SZA Talks Nicki Minaj Beef: “I Don’t Know Her… There’s No Backstory.”
Things got weird between SZA and Nicki Minaj this year—now, the SOS singer is finally speaking out about it.
In a new GQ cover story, SZA cleared the air about the viral back-and-forth that had fans across X (formerly Twitter) dissecting every post, emoji, and lyric. And according to her, the feud didn’t come from anything real at all.
“I don’t know her. We have no connection to each other.
There’s no backstory. Like, there was no through-line narrative. It was just like, ‘Roc Nation’…. I don’t know where it came from.
That’s not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got sh*t to do with.
It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, ‘I guess.’” — SZA to GQ
Earlier this summer, Nicki Minaj called out Top Dawg Entertainment exec Punch—who manages SZA—for allegedly “bullying” her online.
Shortly after, SZA tweeted something cryptic about Mercury retrograde and “not taking the bait,” which fans assumed was about Nicki
That small spark turned into a full-blown fire.
Nicki started posting about SZA, pulling up old tweets, and throwing shade online.
In response, SZA dropped receipts showing that Nicki had previously asked her team for a feature—twice.
Despite the chaos, SZA stayed quiet for months—until now.
In her GQ interview, SZA explained that the whole situation felt random and out of place.
“That’s not my story to fix,” she said, making it clear she’s focused on her music, not the drama.
The “Snooze” singer also said she didn’t feel the need to correct every rumor because “it wasn’t my narrative to begin with.”
While Nicki’s been teasing her Pink Friday 2 visuals and new collaborations, SZA’s focused on the next phase of her SOS era—hinting that new music is on the way and she’s “in a really creative headspace again.”
Whether this beef is fully behind them or not, one thing’s clear: SZA’s moving in silence—and on her own timing.
