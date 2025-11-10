The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

French Montana / Max B

After spending nearly a decade behind bars, the Wave God, aka Max B, is finally a free man.

Harlem rapper Max B, born Charley Wingate, has finally been released from prison.

The emotional moment of him breathing in fresh air as a free man was captured by his Coke Wave collaborator and longtime friend, French Montana. It also happened to be the “Shot Caller” crafter’s birthday.

In a video post shared on Instagram, Montana wrote in the caption:

“CANT MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY ! HAMDULILLAH 🤲🏼

WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU.”

Max Biggaveli was initially sentenced in 2009 to serve 75 years behind bars for his alleged role in a deadly botched robbery attempt.

Wavy Crockett’s conviction was vacated in 2016, and he struck a plea deal that reduced his charge to aggravated manslaughter and reduced his prison sentence.

The rapper has been giving hope to fans who wanted to see the wave free again, going as far as to hint at a possible release date during a phone interview on The Joe Budden Podcast.

“We got a date! I’ve got November 9, 2025, baby!” It looks like he was speaking the truth because that’s precisely when he stepped out of Northern State Prison.

Fans have been reacting to the good news as well. You can see those reactions below.