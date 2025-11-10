Listen Live
NBA and Cavaliers Legend Lenny Wilkens Dies at 88

Hall-of-Famer Lenny Wilkens, a key figure in Cavs and NBA history, has died at age 88.

Published on November 10, 2025

New Raptors coach Lenny Wilkens at presser and walking out at centre court.
Source: Tony Bock / Getty

Today is a sad day for sports fans.

The basketball world mourns the loss of Lenny Wilkens, who died at age 88 on November 9, 2025. According to multiple reports, Wilkens passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

Wilkens coached the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1986 to 1993, leading them to the playoffs five times. His calm, cerebral leadership style earned respect from both players and staff during his time with the team. Under Wilkens, the Cavs became one of the East’s most consistent contenders. ”

But his legacy extends far beyond Cleveland.

Wilkens was one of the last in league history to serve as a player-coach during his early years with the Seattle SuperSonics. As a player, he averaged double figures in 14 of 15 seasons, finished with more than 17,000 points, and ranked second all-time in assists at retirement.

As a coach, he set the record for most regular-season wins at the time of his retirement, totaling 1,332 victories. His tenure included stops with several franchises, highlighted by leading the SuperSonics to an NBA title in 1979.

Wilkens entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three times. As a player (1989), as a coach (1998), and as part of the 1992 U.S. Olympic “Dream Team” (2010).

His influence on basketball strategy, player development, and sportsmanship created a lasting blueprint for coaches and players. While the basketball community reflects on his achievements, fans will remember Wilkens as a quiet legend whose work ethic, versatility, and integrity left an indelible mark on the game.

Rest in peace to the legend.

