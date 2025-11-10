Leon Thomas Brings His Grammy-Nominated Rock-N-Soul Talents To Atlanta For ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour [Exclusive]

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It was a brisk 40-degree night in the streets of the city that culturally clueless outsiders still refer to as “Hotlanta” but no icy temperature was going to stop music lovers from witnessing the talents one of the best new artists of this era.

Leon Thomas, who was recently nominated for six Grammys (Best R&B album, Album of The Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song), the most by any R&B artist this year, took the stage at downtown Atlanta’s famous Tabernacle to deliver a soulful and string-shredding performance of his career works.

From the moment the lights fell and the band took the stage, the crowd was primed for a euphoric release as Thomas’ style of rhythm and blues is as raw as it is romantic. Soulful vocal runs meet visceral guitar solos in coordination with primal drum breaks creating a unique atmosphere that signals the potential direction of Black music in the coming years. Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. If the electric guitar, specifically the iconic Fender Stratocaster, is to return to prominence in the mainstream, there is no doubt that Thomas will be credited as one of the catalysts for its restored glory. Several times during his set, the Brooklyn, New York native riffed alongside his bandmates as a soloist on both guitar and drums

While the majority-Black audience was clearly engaged, there were multiple moments where the energy in the room reached higher and higher peaks, specifically during “Blue Hundreds” and “Sneak” from his 2023 album Electric Dusk. However, no song got a bigger response from ladies in the house than when Thomas played his MUTT favorite “Yes It Is”, someone’s son definitely benefitted from the sexy vibes coming from the venue’s speakers. Someone’s son should say, “Thank you, Leon Thomas.”

Check the tour dates and be sure to catch Leon when he comes to a city near you.

NOVEMBER 12 – Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution

NOVEMBER 14 – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 15 – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

NOVEMBER 16 – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 19 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 20 – Boston, MA | House of Blues

NOVEMBER 23 – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

NOVEMBER 26 – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

NOVEMBER 28 – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore

NOVEMBER 29 – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

DECEMBER 2 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

DECEMBER 3 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

DECEMBER 6 – Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue

DECEMBER 9 – Denver, CO | Summit

DECEMBER 11 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

DECEMBER 14 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox

DECEMBER 16 – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom

DECEMBER 17 – Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

DECEMBER 19 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

DECEMBER 21 – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

DECEMBER 22 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

MUTTS DON’T HEEL EUROPEAN/UK TOUR DATES

MARCH 5 – Helsinki, FI | House of Culture

MARCH 7 – Stockholm, SE | Fållan

MARCH 8 – Oslo, NO | Sentrum Scene

MARCH 10 – Copenhagen, DK | Vega

MARCH 12 – Warsaw, PL | Klub Stodoła

MARCH 15 – Berlin, DE | Huxleys Neue Welt

MARCH 16 – Cologne, DE | Live Music Hall

MARCH 17 – Brussels, BE | La Madeleine

MARCH 20 – Tilburg, NL | Poppodium 013

MARCH 21 – Paris, FR | Elysée Montmartre

MARCH 24 – Bristol, UK | O2 Academy

MARCH 26 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy

MARCH 27 – Manchester, UK | Academy

MARCH 29 – Glasgow, UK | SWG3 Galvanizers

MARCH 31 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre

APRIL 3 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo

MUTTS DON’T HEEL AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES

APRIL 10 – Brisbane, QLD | Fortitude Music Hall

APRIL 11 – Melbourne, VIC | Forum

APRIL 14 – Sydney, NSW | Enmore Theatre

APRIL 17 – Adelaide, SA | Hindley Street Music Hall

APRIL 19 – Perth, WA | Metro City

The post Leon Thomas Brings His Grammy-Nominated Rock-N-Soul Talents To Atlanta For ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Leon Thomas Brings His Grammy-Nominated Rock-N-Soul Talents To Atlanta For ‘Mutts Don’t Heel’ Tour [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com