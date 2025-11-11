Lauren London Quietly Ate — And So Did Ciara, Lizzo & Kerry Washington At The 2025 Baby2Baby Gala

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

One thing we love to see is a Lauren London red carpet moment. The actress and entrepreneur has kept a low profile since the tragic passing of her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle. But on Saturday, February 8, she made a rare appearance at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala – and looked just as flawless as we’ve come to expect her to.

Lauren looked breathtaking.

Her presence was soft yet powerful – a reminder of the strength, grace, and sophistication she’s carried throughout her journey as a woman, a mother, and a high-profile figure who’s experienced an unimaginable loss. Losing someone so deeply loved by her and by the culture, Lauren continues to embody resilience and elegance.

Lauren London Gives Chic Sophistication With A Gold Accent

Lauren arrived in a long-sleeved taupe gown by Rebecca Vallance that hugged her curves like a glove. The dress, accented with a subtle side drape and a statement metallic ring detail, felt modern and architectural. Lauren was fully covered — yet sultry at the same time. Chef’s kiss.

Her glam was clean and glowing: a softly bronzed complexion, warm neutral eyeshadow, and a glossy nude lip that let her natural beauty do the talking. She wore her hair slicked into a low bun, allowing her cheekbones to shine.

A sharp black manicure added an edge to the soft tones of her look. It was the kind of subtle contrast that makes Lauren’s style feel both feminine and fearless.

Ciara’a Luxe Leather Dress Is A Moment

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Ciara also ate on the Baby2Baby carpet. The R&B icon wore a vintage gown that hugged her in all the right places, blending sexy and strong in a way only CiCi can pull off. Her dress featured a thigh-high split and matching opera gloves that brought full-on drama.

Her straight, honey-blonde hair with face-framing highlights gave sleek bombshell energy. For glam, she kept things smoky and bronzed a sculpted cheek, fluttery lashes, and a glossy nude lip that made her glow even more under the lights.