Jeffrey Epstein's Emails Reveal That Trump knew about girls

Tick-Tock: Trump Mentioned In Jeffrey Epstein’s Emails Alleging That He ‘Knew About The Girls’ Including One Of Epstein’s Victims

Published on November 12, 2025

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump is working harder to keep the Jeffrey Epstein files under wraps than any campaign promise or policy initiative that he’s ever dangled in front of the American public. Wonder why that is…?

According to the New York Times, there are some sordid details that perhaps President Orange Fanta doesn’t want coming to light. However, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee don’t mind spilling the tea on his behalf. On Wednesday, those Democrats released several Epstein emails that point to Trump’s knowledge about the young girls who were being abused at the deceased financier’s home. One that states Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of the women who has accused Epstein of abuse, and another email which stated Trump “knew about the girls.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly identified the victim in question as Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life back in April of this year.

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” Ms. Leavitt said. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

We don’t believe for a second that Donald John Trump has ever kicked anyone out of his club for being a creep. Hell, from what we know of how President p****y-grabber talks about women, he IS the creep! Why would he cast out a member of his own clan? It makes no sense, and we’re not buying it.

The House is back in session today to vote on the ongoing government shutdown, but there is no doubt that those emails were released promptly to have a specific effect. One, the party likely wants to take the heat off of the Senate Democrats, who caved and voted alongside Republicans to reopen the government. Secondly, to drop a political Uno “reverse” card on

