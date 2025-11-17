Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

Here’s a question: Is Megyn Kelly stupid?

I only ask because I’m trying to understand why a media personality with a couple of decades of media experience would think it prudent to spend 2 minutes on air discussing the semantics around whether or not Jeffrey Epstein is, in fact, a pedophile.

Most of you know by now that the latest document dump by the House Oversight Committee included emails in which Epstein himself indicated that Trump spent enough time at his house to have full knowledge of the sex abuse of underage girls that went on there. The revelation of the emails put Trumpstein (seriously, why is nobody calling it that?) back in the trending news cycle, leaving the Trump administration scrambling to do damage control, and right-wing media scrambling to run cover for the president by reinforcing his narrative that the whole scandal is just part of a “Democrat hoax.”

Then there’s Kelly, who, during Wednesday’s episode of her Sirius XM program The Megyn Kelly Show, decided to spend significant time emphasizing the distinction between a pedophile and a grown man who likes “15-year-old girls” in an anecdote about how Epstein turned out to be both.

“As for Epstein, I’ve said this before, but just as a reminder, I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything. Not everything, but virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start, years and years ag,o that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile,” Kelly told her guest, Batya Ungar-Sargon. “This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. And I realized this is disgusting. I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, 8-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby. And that is what I believed, and that is what I reliably was told for many years. “

First of all, there is no state in the U.S. where the age of consent is under 16, so it’s unclear where Kelly is getting it from that 15 is “barely legal.” It’s illegal.

It’s also gross. And Kelly knows it’s gross, which is why she spent so much time including caveats in her non-defense of Epstein so that her viewers know she’s “definitely not trying to make an excuse for this.”

But then why mention the distinction at all?

Why is Kelly talking about this anonymous person she knows who doesn’t think Epstein was a pedophile because he liked his children post-pubescent, not prepubescent? Why is she going out of her way to argue semantics through the shield of her friend — whom she won’t mention by name unless her friend’s birth certificate reads, “Person, This” — if it’s a “distinction without a difference,” which she goes on to admit?

Kelly even noted that the discovery of kiddie porn proved Epstein was also a pedophile by definition, which should have further clued her in to the possibility that this entire side discussion was pretty pointless, unless the point was to be super cringy for no discernible reason at all.

“And it wasn’t until we heard from Pam Bondi that they had tens of thousands of videos of alleged — forgive me, they used to call it kiddie porn, now they call it child sexual abuse material — on his computer that for the first time, I thought, oh, no, he was an actual pedophile. I mean, only a pedophile gets off on young children abuse videos.”

Now, Kelly could have just stopped there. It was already a weird narrative to even embark on, but at least she would have essentially ended it by saying, “OK, fine, Jeffrey Epstein is definitely a pedophile.” Instead, Kelly went on to note that “we have yet to see anybody come forward and say I was under 10, I was under 14 when I first came within his purview.

“You can say that’s a distinction without a difference,” she added. “I think there is a difference. There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?”

Kelly then made sure to reiterate that the whole thing was “sick” and that “every time we start talking about Epstein, it makes your skin crawl,” but — and I’m just going to go ahead and switch to all caps here — NOBODY ASKED HER TO DISSECT WHETHER OR NOT EPSTEIN WAS A TECHNICAL PEDOPHILE!!!

Regardless of what Kelly’s intentions were, she is now getting dragged up and down the media and social media for sounding like a pedophile’s defense attorney workshopping her first draft of opening arguments.

We can probably expect Kelly to whine about the backlash by crying about “fake news” and being taken out of context, but, again, she’s been in the media world long enough to know what the public response to this would be. Not going there should have been a no-brainer — unless one has no brain.

Is she dumb?

