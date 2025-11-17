Listen Live
Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Published on November 17, 2025

Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017
Source: WWD / Getty

It looks like Fetty Wap is expected to come home a bit sooner than anticipated. 

The 1738 rapper was sentenced to six years in prison back in 2021, but there’s now an update. Fetty Wap has been given an earlier release date, December 8, 2026, according to US Weekly. His original release date was expected to be March 2027. Fetty was found guilty of drug-trafficking charges.

A few months prior, Fetty Wap’s sister posted a heartfelt message online asking the judge to reduce his sentence. “My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose.”

The Trap Queen artist has tried to be productive even in the slammer by focusing on his health. Recently going viral for looking swole, fans could barely recognize him in the photos that surfaced.

On the music tip, Wap has been pretty silent. Back in June, a Doe Boy track dropped featuring Fetty. Other than that release, the last time fans got music from the melodic NJ artist was his 2023 project “King Zoo,” which was released while he’s behind bars and features just one guest appearance from his fellow New Jersey peer, Coi Leray. 

