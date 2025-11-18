Listen Live
Debbie Allen’s Party Goes Viral After Tom Cruise Dance-Off

Tom Cruise Is Invited To The Backyard Cookout, Thanks To A Viral Oscar Party Dance-Off With Auntie Debbie Allen

Hollywood stepped out in full glam this weekend, and Auntie Debbie Allen had the entire industry showing up and showing out.

Published on November 18, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-SHOW
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Hollywood stepped out in full glam this weekend, and Auntie Debbie Allen had the entire industry showing up and showing out. The 2025 Governors Awards already had the timeline buzzing, but when Debbie decided to host her own celebration the night before receiving her Honorary Oscar, the guest list looked like a who’s who of Black excellence, along with a few unexpected legends who brought their own flavor to the function. 

First of all, Debbie Allen is a national treasure. Period.

So when she pops out, you know Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lewis, Jasmine Guy, and half the entertainment industry is somewhere in the room showing love. But what nobody expected was the moment that nearly broke the Internet. Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise got their entire life on the dance floor.

According to PEOPLE, the pair hit the Debbie Allen Dance Academy party on Nov. 15 and went full Soul Train line, dancing to Cameo’s “Candy” and Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” cheesing like cousins reunited at the cookout

Even D-Nice had to let the world know Tom Cruise “is invited to the barbecue.” And honestly, after seeing the footage, he might have already shown up with a plate.

The Governors Awards themselves were equally star-studded, even with heavy rains trying to wash away the glam. Variety reported that despite the storm, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Jeremy Strong, and the rest of Hollywood’s A-list slid through the red carpet dripping in couture.

Alongside Allen and Cruise, production designer Wynn Thomas received an Honorary Oscar, while Dolly Parton was recognized with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The ceremony, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, was exactly the award-season spectacle fans expect. It was full of fashion, history, and Hollywood royalty.

But let’s be honest: the pre-party is what had the internet in a chokehold. Debbie Allen is hitting the electric slide with Tom Cruise. Jada was glowing like she walked off a movie set. Jennifer Lewis is giving that signature auntie energy. Iconic doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Now let’s get into the gallery because the looks, the legends, and the love in the room deserve their own spotlight.

1. Debbie Allen

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Debbie Allen arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California.  

2. Sista, Sista

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen arrive at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

3. Michael B. Jordan

2025 Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

4. Octavia Spencer

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Octavia Spencer arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

5. Dwayne Johnson

16th Governors Awards

Source: Getty

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

6. Cynthia Erivo

2025 Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

7. Sydney Sweeney

2025 Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

8. Regina Hall

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Regina Hall attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

9. The Fam’s All Here

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Norm Nixon and guests at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

10. Queen Latifah

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Queen Latifah arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

11. Andra Day

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Andra Day arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

12. The Cooglers

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

13. Teyana Taylor

16th Governors Awards

 Source: Getty

Teyana Taylor attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

14. Jay Shetty

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Jay Shetty attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

15. Tessa Thompson

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Tessa Thompson arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

16. Jurnee Smollett

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Jurnee Smollett at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

17. Tom Cruise

The 16th Governors Awards - Show 

Source: Getty

Tom Cruise at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

18. Ariana Grande

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Ariana Grande at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

19. Jennifer Lopez

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Jennifer Lopez at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

20. Anya Taylor-Joy

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

21. Lucy Liu

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Lucy Liu arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

22. Natalie Portman

The 16th Governors Awards - Arrivals 

Source: Getty

Natalie Portman at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

23. Adam Sandler

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Adam Sandler arrives at the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

24. Kim Taylor-Coleman

16th Governors Awards 

Source: Getty

Kim Taylor-Coleman attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on November 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. 

25. Honorees

The 16th Governors Awards - Show 

Source: Getty

Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

26. Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar Party

Debbie Allen's Honorary Oscar Party 

Source: Getty

Jasmine Guy attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

27. Brought The Stars Out

Debbie Allen's Honorary Oscar Party 

Source: Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

28. A Star-Studded Night

Debbie Allen's Honorary Oscar Party 

Source: Getty

Jenifer Lewis attends Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar party at Debbie Allen Dance Academy on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. 

29. A Time Was Had

Source: TikTok

The stars and honorees danced the night away.

The post Tom Cruise Is Invited To The Backyard Cookout, Thanks To A Viral Oscar Party Dance-Off With Auntie Debbie Allen appeared first on MadameNoire.

