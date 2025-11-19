The Blueprint: JuJu Watkins’ Ultimate Guide To Stats, Career And The Business Of Ball

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

JuJu Watkins has rapidly ascended as one of the most electrifying young talents in basketball. Raised in Los Angeles, she emerged early as a top high school prospect while attending Sierra Canyon High School, before committing to USC, where she immediately made an impact, playing as a guard for the USC Trojans, according to her bio on the team’s site. Her path from local standout to national phenomenon reflects not only her athletic brilliance but also her dedication to community service and her growing role as a cultural voice.

JuJu Watkins’ career highlights.

Watkins’ career is already filled with defining moments. In her freshman season at USC, she shattered the NCAA Division I freshman scoring record with 920 points, a performance that helped propel USC to its first Elite Eight appearance in decades. She also delivered one of the most dominant single-game performances in school history when she dropped 51 points against Stanford, breaking USC’s all-time scoring record. Watkins continued her rise with a remarkable showing against No. 1 UCLA, posting 38 points, 11 rebounds, 8 blocks, and 5 assists—becoming the first Division I player in 20 seasons, across men’s or women’s basketball, to record such a stat line. Her excellence was recognized nationally when she earned the AP Women’s Player of the Year as a sophomore, along with major honors such as the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award.

Her statistical profile is equally impressive. Across her first two seasons, Watkins averaged 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, shooting over 41% from the field and 83% from the free-throw line. Her scoring ability, combined with her defensive presence, makes her one of the most complete players in college basketball. Yet her journey has not been without setbacks; a torn ACL in March 2025 cut her season short, and she later announced she would sit out the 2025–26 season to focus on recovery. Even in adversity, she remains focused and determined, vowing to return stronger.

JuJu Watkins has spoken openly about her thoughts on the basketball industry.

Beyond her on-court dominance, Watkins has become an important voice in conversations about the basketball industry. She has spoken about the growing visibility of women’s basketball and how AI could be a powerful way to make the sport accessible to women around the world. Speaking at META’s Super Fan event in 2024, Watkins explained that AI could help aspiring female athletes gain the resources they need to up their game on the court.

“I think that with the power of Meta AI now, girls can look up a training regimen or a diet plan, who don’t necessarily have the funds to pay for a trainer or dietician; there are so many resources that are essentially at our fingertips,” she said, according to Essence. “I think this can be a very powerful tool if used correctly.”

JuJu Watkins also spoke about how amazing it was to see WNBA fanship and game views soar over the last year.

“It’s really inspiring to see just how much viewership has risen. Seeing so many fans in the stands—it’s really inspiring just to see how quickly it took off. I mean, of course, it’s been a long journey to this point, but I think that it will continue with more media exposure. I think the talent’s always been there, and it will continue to be there. So as long as we have the right platform to be put on the main stage, primetime slots, I think that our talent will speak for itself.”

Unafraid to speak her mind, Watkins has also spoken openly about the shifting dynamic between college basketball and the WNBA. In a 2024 interview, Watkins argued that college athletes should have the option to go pro early, while also acknowledging the unique benefits of staying in school. Reflecting on the sport’s exploding popularity, she explained:

“I want to say personally I am enjoying my experience, Coach,” Watkins said during an appearance on Good Game with Sarah Spain last year, according to CBS Sports. “I definitely think we should have the option. There’s just been such a growth in college basketball where it’s like, why would you want to leave? Because you’re able to have that experience and build your brand here in college as well. I would definitely say we should have the option, but I think college is a way to prepare us for the pros as well. So, I don’t know. It’s a touchy subject, but I’m for it.”

Her comments reflected a larger conversation unfolding across the sport about athlete development, early draft eligibility, NIL-driven decision-making, and the future of league expansion.

She is community-oriented.

Community commitment remains a core part of her identity. With a family history rooted in activism—her great-grandfather helped found a community action committee called the Watts Labor Community Action Committee—JuJu Watkins has always been drawn to service. After devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, she organized a donation drive that provided hair care, deodorant, shirts, backpacks, and socks to displaced residents, according to NBC Sports.

“My first thought, other than making sure our neighbors were OK, was ‘How could I help?’” Watkins said inside an episode of On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, a documentary series detailing the USC standout’s life and career. “No matter how busy I am, whenever I get the opportunity to do something like this, it’s always been instilled in me just to do the best that I can on and off the court.

She added, “It’s the least I could do.”

JuJu Watkins is far more than a scoring prodigy. She represents the new era of women’s basketball: powerful, media-savvy, socially aware, and unafraid to use her platform boldly. Whether she is breaking records, advocating for equity, or uplifting her community, Watkins continues to shape the culture around her.

