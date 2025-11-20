Celebrities Offer Opinions On Nicki Minaj’s U.N. Speech On Nigeria ‘Extremism’ As Rapper Appears Unmoved —‘Barbz, We Did It’

Celebrities like Tamika Mallory and Tammy Rivera are reacting strongly to Nicki Minaj’s appearance alongside the Trump administration following her Nov. 18 appearance at the United Nations Headquarters.

Tamika Mallory claimed Nicki Minaj would face “consequences” for aligning with Donald Trump.

During her speech, Nicki Minaj praised Trump for defending Christians against “extremism” in Nigeria, remarks that came less than two weeks after she publicly supported Trump’s Truth Social post claiming that Christianity was “facing an existential threat in Nigeria” due to “radical Islamists.” Minaj later thanked Trump on X, writing that his words made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.”

Activist Tamika Mallory was among the first to criticize Nicki Minaj’s appearance, warning that the rapper would face “consequences” for aligning with “Donald Trump and his policies and his evil ways.”

Mallory argued that Trump’s interest in Nigeria could lead to exploitation, adding:

“What we know is that as he turns his attention to Nigeria, understanding his history, there will absolutely be exploitation.” She continued, “Somebody that he knows wants something from Nigeria. It could be a business partner, it could be a friend, it could be a corporation. It could even be his family members, but they will invade Nigeria and exploit the people for their own benefit, and they will throw Nicki Minaj to the wolves because they could care less.”

Mallory continued, stating that Minaj would “forever be a stain associated” with Trump. She warned of potential violence, saying:

“She will 100% see bloodshed, because innocent Nigerians will be harmed and even likely killed as a result of whatever is to come… and that sister is going to carry this moment with her forever.” On her Instagram Story, the activist shared a few more thoughts on the issue, writing: “For the record, Nicki Minaj may not realize it yet, but aligning with Donald Trump and his evil plans has consequences. As he turns his attention to Nigeria, there will be exploitation, resource theft and innocent Nigerians will be harmed. Trump has a pattern… he uses Black culture for cover while pushing policies that hurt Black people here and abroad.”

Tammy Rivera believes there’s something bigger at play behind Nicki Minaj’s U.N. visit

Former Love & Hip Hop star Tammy Rivera echoed those concerns, urging followers to “WAKE TF UP.”

She suggested that larger geopolitical motives may be driving the sudden focus on Nigeria: “Please, ya’ll don’t be blinded and misguided… Oil Mineral access (lithium, cobalt, gold, rare earth metals), Military positioning, political influence… That’s why suddenly framing involvement as ‘protecting Christians’ or ‘humanitarian help’ can sound… convenient WAKE TF Up… this has nothing to do with Nicki.”

Actor Marcel Spears also weighed in, commenting, “I’m honestly sad to see her used in this way.”

What’s happening in Nigeria right now?

During her U.N. appearance, Minaj stated, “In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted… Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray,” echoing Trump’s claims from earlier this month. However, experts and analysts say that Trump’s accusations are not supported by verified data. Analysts also argue that tension throughout the country is driven by more than religion alone. Data shows that violence in Nigeria affects both Christians and Muslims and is largely driven by politics, poverty, land disputes, and inter-ethnic tensions, according to The Conversation.

The BBC noted that most victims of jihadist groups are Muslims, and recent attacks—including the killing of two people at a church in Kwara and the abduction of 25 Muslim girls—reflect the complex reality on the ground. The Nigerian government has since rejected the Trump administration’s claims, describing them as “a gross misrepresentation of reality.” One official told the BBC that “terrorists attack all who reject their murderous ideology – Muslims, Christians and those of no faith alike,” stressing that jihadists and other armed groups have carried out violence affecting every community in recent months.

“The country’s 220 million people are roughly evenly split between followers of the two religions, with Muslims in the majority in the north, where most attacks take place,” the report noted.

Despite the backlash, Minaj appears unmoved, and she’s highlighting her time at the UN with her Barbz recapping everything from her words and style to the pink jacket she was gifted at the end of her speech.

On Tuesday, she posted a photo on X alongside Fox News host and staunch Trump supporter, Harris Faulkner, captioning it:

“The lighting was on the wrong side of history today. Harris was actually flawless in person. Also very smart, genuine…”

“Barbz, we did it,” she added on another post.

What do you think about Nicki Minaj’s U.N. appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments.

