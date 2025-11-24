CTU President Addresses Viral Attack Video & Systemic Issues

Source: Reach Media / other

As the The Morning Hustle‘s ‘Hustler of the Week’, Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates didn’t hold back when addressing the viral attack involving a mother and her children walking home from a Chicago elementary school. Gates, a high school history teacher who has worked in neighborhoods like North Lawndale and Englewood, made it clear: what the world saw wasn’t just a single incident of violence, but the result of a system of dysfunction coming to bear. She highlighted how the family’s cries for help regarding bullying were ignored repeatedly, pointing to a deep failure in providing necessary safety and support for Black families.

Gates dove deep into the systemic issues plaguing the community, noting that the neighborhood is dealing with high poverty, unemployment, and trauma exacerbated by political tactics like ICE raids. She stressed that the school in question lacks critical resources—no social workers, no crossing guards, and no after-school programming after organizations like the Boys & Girls Club pulled out. The union is demanding immediate relief, including trauma services for the victims and intervention for the young perpetrators, recognizing that without help, those kids face a pipeline to prison rather than a path to rehabilitation.

Looking toward solutions, Gates emphasized the need for sustainable community schools that support not just students, but entire families. She called for Chicago schools to be paid to fund libraries, mental health support, and teacher recruitment. Ultimately, she argued that leadership must reflect the community’s needs. “You can’t have leadership that can’t hear parents,” she stated, rallying the community to wrap their arms around the school and demand the resources our children deserve.

