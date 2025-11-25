Black Friday Deals Come Early For Gamers

Nintendo/ Xbox / PlayStation

Black Friday is right around the corner, and the good folks at Nintendo, Sony, Xbox, and other video game publishers are already pushing out deals.

Look, we get it, this economy is rough, and we all know who to blame for it. We won’t say his name. Anyway, it’s that time of the year when you stuff your bellies full of mom or grandma’s delicious home cooking, then hop on your phones to see what deals you can find on gifts for your friends, family, and the special someone in your life.

The one area where we could all appreciate saving a buck or two is the video game department, and thankfully, we are here to point you in the right direction of all the sales that were announced ahead of Black Friday, with some of the sales going on already.

Nintendo Is Offering Discounts On Numerous Titles

Nintendo

Beginning today and running through November 29, Nintendo is offering discounts on select titles at participating retailers like Best Buy.

You can get popular titles like Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe are available right now for $39.99.

Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and Splatoon 3 are available for $29.99.

You can also score The Legend of Zelda Series Sages amiibo figures of Tulin, Yunobo, Riju, and Sidon; Street Fighter 6 amiibo figures of Jamie, Kimberly, and Luke; and the Street Fighter 6 – amiibo Card Starter Set for $10 off at select retailers.

Nintendo

Beginning November 30, if you visit the Nintendo Store locations in New York and San Francisco, plus select retailers, you get $20 off MSRPs on Samsung MicroSD Express Cards