Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Viola Fletcher Dies At 111

Viola “Mother” Ford Fletcher, one of the last living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has died in Tulsa at the age of 111.

Fletcher, who was born in Comanche, Oklahoma, on May 10, 1914, was one of two remaining survivors of the destruction of “Black Wall Street” by a racist white mob. Along with Lessie Benningfield Randle, the other survivor, who turned 111 earlier this month, Fletcher fought legal battles for reparations for Tulsa, not as descendants of the victims of the massacre, but as victims and survivors themselves.

Fletcher and Randle were just 7 years old at the time of the attack. The state of Oklahoma denied them reparations multiple times, including in June of last year, when the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed their lawsuit, siding with a lower court’s ruling that the plaintiffs, who are both more than 100 years old now, shouldn’t get damages because “simply being connected to a historical event does not provide a person with unlimited rights to seek compensation.”

In other words, the court, like other Oklahoma officials, looked the only survivors of one of the worst and most notorious race massacres in America’s history right in the eye and told them they aren’t owed anything for what they personally suffered in 1921.

Still, Fletcher didn’t live her long life as a victim; she lived as a fighter.

Despite enduring the trauma of that day, she lived a life marked by resilience, independence, and dedication to helping others. Fletcher spent much of her life working in domestic service and later devoted herself to advocacy, education, and mentorship. Through the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation, she focused on creating opportunities, resources, and safe spaces for future generations, emphasizing empowerment and self-sufficiency. Fletcher’s life was a testament to courage, compassion, and perseverance. She testified before Congress, shared her story with communities around the world, and was honored internationally for her contributions to civil rights and historical memory.

Monroe Nichols, Tulsa’s first Black mayor, who, earlier this year, proposed a new reparations plan for the Tulsa community and the descendants of the race massacre, issued the following statement honoring Fletcher:

“Today, our city mourns the loss of Mother Viola Fletcher – a survivor of one of the darkest chapters in our city’s history. Mother Fletcher endured more than anyone should, yet she spent her life lighting a path forward with purpose. Mother Fletcher carried 111 years of truth, resilience, and grace and was a reminder of how far we’ve come and how far we must still go. She never stopped advocating for justice for the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and I hope we all can carry forward her legacy with the courage and conviction she modeled every day of her life. On behalf of the city of Tulsa, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, the Greenwood descendant community, and to every Tulsan who saw hope in her journey. Rest in peace, Mother Fletcher.”

Viola Fletcher is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Rest well, queen. You fought the good fight and lived a great, long life. Your legacy and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

