50 Cent To Produce Diddy Doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to produce a four-part documentary aimed at the rise and fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Since Diddy’s imprisonment, 50 Cent has delivered several jabs at the Bad Boy Records mogul, highlighting Combs’ legal woes.

As spotted in Deadline, Fif had teased the development of the documentary series nearly two years ago, and now, Sean Combs: The Reckoning will make its debut on Netflix in December.

Filmmaker and documentarian Alexanderia Stapleton (Pride, The Playbook) is the director of the four-part series and one of its producers. Also joining the production side, along with Stapleton and Jackson, are Stacy Scripter, David Karabinas, Ariel Brozell, and Brad Bernstein. The documentary is produced by House of Nonfiction, G-Unit Film & Television, and Texas Crew Productions.

Diddy. Puff Daddy. Love. The public knows the hip-hop icon by many names — but who is the real Sean Combs? Sean Combs: The Reckoning is a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender. Born with an insatiable drive for stardom and a knack for spotting talent, Combs made a quick ascent through the ranks of the music industry with Bad Boy Entertainment and was crucial in bringing hip-hop to the pop masses and launching the careers of dozens of generation-defining artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and Danity Kane.

“Being a woman in the industry, and going through the Me Too movement — watching giants in music and film go on trial, and to know what their outcomes were…When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions,” says director Alexandria Stapleton. “As a woman, I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs. As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way,” Stapleton shared.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning makes its streaming debut on December 2 via Netflix.

