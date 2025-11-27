Scheming Shanti is setting her boyfriend straight on the next episode of Power Book IV: Force, and BOSSIP’s got your exclusive first-look.

Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

As previously reported, the Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora)-led show returned for its third and final season on Friday, November 7, on STARZ. In its concluding season, viewers will watch Tommy as he battles to balance his personal life with his ruthless pursuit of control over Chicago’s criminal empire. To cement his place as kingpin, Tommy must outsmart his rivals, poach territory from other factions, and fend off mounting threats from the coalition, the Feds, Miguel’s crew, and the Marquez Cartel, all while protecting those closest to him.

Ultimately, the action-packed series continues to explore the gritty, emotionally complex storytelling that has defined the Power Universe, while raising the stakes for Tommy’s turbulent journey from New York enforcer to Chicago boss.

Power Book IV: Force Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see Shanti setting Jenard straight, again, for deviating from their plan—AGAIN.

The boxer is upset that Jenard and his brother, Diamond, are plotting against D-Mac, something she’s unaware of.



“Baby, Diamond pulled the trigger on that D-Mac s***,” says Jenard, trying to explain himself. “Okay, I just had to ride shotgun with him to not risk his a** putting distance between us.” Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

Shanti’s not buying it, and she’s furious that the man she is plotting with is suddenly playing follow-the-leader with his brother.

“You send D-Mac off to get his moment of silence. That shit is biometrically opposed to our plan,” she says. Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

Jenard tries to calm her down, insisting he simply reacted under pressure, but Shanti doesn’t let up.

“What’s gonna happen the next time Big D wants something from you?” she asks.

Jenard doubles down, trying to sell her on the idea that his closeness to Diamond is actually strategic.

“The more Diamond trusts me with his deepest, darkest secrets instead of Tommy, that s*** benefit us, all right?” Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz Unfortunately for him, his lady’s had enough of his bright ideas and she makes it crystal clear what she wants.

“I want a regime change, I want their heads removed. Do you?” she asks. Source: Power Book IV: Force / Starz

Take an exclusive look below.

#ForceFridays are back! Catch a new episode of Power Book IV: Force this Friday, Nov 28, only on STARZ!

