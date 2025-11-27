Check Out Our Green Wednesday 2025 Roundup, Just In Time For “Danksgiving”

Green Wednesday is here, and for those of us who indulge, you’re well aware of what the day signifies, but no worries if you don’t, as we’ll educate you. For this year’s Green Wednesday, we have a handful of goods and deals worth checking out, so that “cousin walk” will be a bit more interesting than usual. With the legality of hemp-derived THC and cannabis products facing a potential industry-shifting ban, there is a bit of a cloud hanging over the business. Sure, there were plenty of bad actors who exploited the Farm Bill loophole and got products out without any of the regulations necessary to ensure quality and safety. But there are plenty of reputable companies in the space that test their products before pushing them out to the masses. I personally enjoy THC products, whether hemp-derived or not, and just as I would say for someone who wishes to enjoy alcohol, you should carefully indulge in any product that can produce potential physical effects. Now, enough with my preaching about cannabis use and safety, let’s get on with it. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Below, we’ll share a brief explainer of Green Wednesday from Weedmaps, one of my favorite ways to find the products I need on the legal market. From Weedmaps: Dubbed the Black Friday of cannabis, Green Wednesday is thought to have started in 2017 when a cannabis delivery company noted the drastic rise in cannabis sales the day before Thanksgiving. While the holiday season typically sees a significant uptick in sales, this particular Wednesday draws people to their local retailers in droves, and for good reason. We’ll also share delivery services and other brands that ship products nationwide. As always, if you decide to purchase any of the products we’re featuring, do so responsibly and obey the laws of your respective states. This stuff is made for folks over the age of 21. Not every brand below has a special going on, and I only included folks that either pitched me, or I remembered to include, so sift through the links to see what’s what. Happy Green Wednesday and Happy “Danksgiving” to boot. — Photo: Getty

Alien Labs Alien Labs is a brand we’ve featured before, and they’re upping the ante in the vaporizer cartridge game with their new Cold Chain offering. Combining two signature methods that they’ve become known for, Alien Labs’ Cold Chain looks to be a game-changer. Learn more here.

Cantrip Cantrip is another one of our favorites, and while I haven’t gotten a pitch from them in a while, I still rock with their movement. I love the taste and very manageable effects. Very true to the products they’re purported to be. Learn more here.

Coast Cannabis Co. Coast Cannabis Co. got a feature during our Halloween roundup, and we’re glad to feature them again. With a focus on edibles and vaporizer cartridges, the husband and wife team are bringing a quality product to the expanding northeast market. Learn more here.

Cookies Cookies is the creation of rapper and legendary cannabis entrepreneur Berner. The brand always has dope deals going on, and for “Danksgiving,” they’re putting on for the people. Learn more here.

Crescent Canna Co. Crescent Canna, based in New Orleans, specializes in THC drinks, edibles, and CBD products. The drinks are where the brand excels, with options like Wobble, which combines caffeine and THC, Crescent 9, a THC seltzer, and Zexi, which is non-sparkling THC water. I can personally vouch for Crescent 9 and Wobble being the real deal. Learn more here.

CQ CQ bills itself as the first cannabis beverage company, and with that much skin in the game, CQ’s portfolio has expanded to hemp-derived THC drinks. There are also dispensary-only drops at varying dosages, sizes, and flavors. Learn more here.

DaySavers DaySavers is all about flower delivery, if you can pick up what I’m putting down. What I mean is that between their pre-roll cones, cleverly named Filla Blunts, filters, and the Perfect Pack rolling machine, they’ve got the accessories game on lock. Learn more here.

Edibles.com™ Edibles.com™ comes from the people behind the innovative Edible Arrangements brand. However, this service specializes in bringing hemp-derived products to your doorstep. Check out the site to see if they’re available in your neck of the woods. Learn more here.

FLORA+BAST FLORA+BAST is a brand we’ve featured before. Their approach to cannabis as it applies to overall wellness is refreshing, and they have products made for intimacy, alertness, and also cannabis-infused skincare. Learn more here.

Hometown Hero Finally got a pitch from the homies at Hometown Hero, thank goodness. Hopefully, they can survive the federal government’s overreach into their industry. The brand always has frequent deals and bundles, and this year is no different. They’re also in the CBD space, along with their hemp-derived THC items. Check out that Motherlode Bundle! Learn more here.

Housing Works Cannabis Co Housing Works Cannabis Co. is NewYork’s first legal cannabis dispensary, and is owned by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Housing Works uses funds from sales to aid the organization’s commitment to helping stop the spread of unhoused individuals, putting a premium on available healthcare, and much more. Learn more here.

LumiBloom LumiBloom is another Black and woman-owned brand founded by MacKenzie McClain Hill. Focusing on beauty and overall wellness, LumiBloom makes CBD a centerpiece in some of its products, including bath salts, bath bombs, oils, and even hand sanitizer. Learn more here.

Muha Meds d Muha Meds has it all with potent pre-rolls, shockingly powerful all-in-one disposable cartridges, concentrates, and more. They’re also in the THCa game as well. Learn more here.

Nowadays Nowadays approaches the world of drinkable cannabis by meeting people where they are. With low dose to high dose ranges, you can determine your level with the promise of a gentle ease of a landing once the effects wane. We haven’t tried this one yet, but it does boast an impressive lineup. Learn more here.

RAW Most know RAW’s place in the cannabis world as the rolling paper of choice for many, and they’ve also got a large array of accessories and apparel as well. The brand’s Phoenix Lighter comes equipped with a handy wind guard and poker, and is also refillable. Learn more here.

Oui’d Chef Oui’d Chef is the creation of Lehua Brands, taking the concept of infused oils and boosting the product with THC. While home chefs have made their own infused oils over the years, Oui’d Chef takes some of the hard work and gives one exactly what they need via their cold-pressed olive oil from California, along with their truffle oil. Sign us up! Learn more here.

Royal Queen Seeds Royal Queen Seeds is one of the biggest seed banks in the world and has collaborations with the likes of brands like Tyson 2.0. For home growers and experts, RSQ has plenty of high-end options for those blessed with the green thumb. Learn more here.