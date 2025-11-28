Bearded Blessings: No-Shave November Panty Melters We’re Thankful For This Year

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

As we get ready to gather with family for Thanksgiving, it’s only right that we take a moment to give thanks to all the bearded panty melters who helped make 2025 unforgettable. Source: Joseph Okpako/ Marc Piasecki/ Leon Bennett Whether through powerhouse on-screen performances or music that carried us through the year, these men kept us entertained, inspired, and maybe even a little flustered. This year, a fresh lineup of beautifully bearded baes left us swooning with their talent, including Method Man, Bel-Air’s Adrian Holmes, the ever-magnetic Michael B. Jordan, rising singer Odeal, and powerhouse panty melter Aaron Pierre. Here’s why we’re grateful for these bearded kings! Hit the flip.

Method Man Source: Al Pereira / Getty The Wu-Tang legend is still making major moves. In November 2025, the RIAA officially certified his iconic solo track “Method Man” as Platinum, marking over 1,000,000 certified units sold in the U.S., more than three decades after its original release, according to PopFiltr. Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Beyond his legendary rap roots, Method Man is having a standout year in film and TV. He appeared in the 2025 action comedy Trouble Man, directed by Michael Jai White, which premiered at the American Black Film Festival in June and hit theaters and VOD in August. He’s also set to star in the upcoming Prime Video rom-com Relationship Goals alongside Kelly Rowland. The film is scheduled to stream starting Feb. 4, 2026. He also won another NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Davis MacLean in Power Book II: Ghost. All of this comes on the heels of a few unexpected appearances from the hip-hop giant. He was a guest star on Season 2 of Poker Face, starring as the hot gym owner Brick, and the handsome, bearded hunk also participated in The Masked Singer in April as “Stud Muffin,” showing he isn’t just rapping; he’s thriving in multiple entertainment spaces. Hit the flip to view a few more bearded drawls destroyers we’re ‘oh so grateful for!

Adrian Holmes Source: Variety / Getty The multi-talented Canadian actor—best known right now for his standout portrayal of Uncle Phil on Bel-Air—continues to rise. Fans and critics alike have praised Adrian Holmes for his fresh take on the iconic role, and his performance earned him the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, according to AdColor. The fourth and final season of the Peacock drama premiered on Nov. 24, 2025. Before the season wrapped, Holmes took to Instagram to thank his cast and crew for their years of dedication: “That’s an official series wrap on Bel-Air! 4 seasons! What a ride and what a blessing! My heart is overflowing with gratitude. Thank you God, for your grace and for blessing me with the honor of playing Philip Banks and being part of this beautiful legacy.” He continued his message of gratitude with a heartfelt shoutout: “To my incredible cast, crew, writers, and producers @westbrook, @universaltv… you pushed me, inspired me, believed in me, and became family… Love & light!” But that wasn’t the only big win for Holmes this year. In June 2025, Adrian Holmes was officially initiated into Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., a historically Black Greek-letter fraternity. The moment held special significance, as his character on Bel-Air is also an Alpha. Holmes described the five-month process as intense preparation and a “true manifestation of life imitating art.” He shared in part: “Honored and beyond grateful to have been initiated into Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. through the Tau Epsilon Lambda Chapter this past weekend in Augusta, Georgia. This was a journey that took five months of intense preparation. As some of you know, I play an Alpha on Bel Air— so this is a true manifestation of life imitating art.” Adrian Holmes also appeared as Admiral Robert April in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which wrapped up its third season in September, and previously led Netflix’s V-Wars. His acclaimed work in 19-2 earned him the Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Adrian Holmes is so cute we could just eat him up!

Michael B. Jordan Source: David Jon / Getty It was a powerhouse year for the inimitable Michael B. Jordan. He delivered a bold, dual-role performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, released in April, playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in a genre-blending southern gothic horror film that shattered box offices. Jordan and the cast helped the film make history. The horror flick earned a final worldwide box office gross of over $366 million on a $90 million production budget, making it the highest-grossing original horror film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. Off-screen, he’s expanding his creative empire: he’s executive producing a new Creed spin-off TV series called Delphi for Amazon Prime Video, according to a press release published in May. And if that’s not enough, Michael B. Jordan is also directing and starring in a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, set for release in March 2027, according to PEOPLE.

Aaron Pierre Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty A repeat entree on our Bearded Blessings list, we’re also grateful for British heartthrob Aaron Pierre. This year, the Brixton-born star has been quietly preparing for his leading role in Lanterns, as well as his major debut in the upcoming Star Wars film Starfighter, set for release in 2027. Sadly, Aaron Pierre is officially off-limits. He made his relationship with Teyana Taylor public in March and appeared in the Harlem artist’s visual album Escape Room, which drew attention for the sizzling on-screen chemistry between the duo. Pierre was also recently featured in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, where he shared details about his love for flowers and why he believes that both love at first sight and slow-burning romances can be equally meaningful: “It can be love at first sight, and then you enjoy taking your time to go on the journey,” Pierre explained. Talented and vulnerable? We love Aaron Pierre!