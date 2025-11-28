De La Soul Details What Really Sparked Their Beef With 2Pac

While the culture is happy that we got a new De La Soul album, the bonus has been all the interviews to support its release. In a new Q&A, the group details what sparked their problems with 2Pac .

As per Complex, De La Soul has been on a promotional run to support the release of their newest effort Cabin In The Sky. During an interview with Ambrosia For Heads, Pos and Maseo spoke about their early days, how Dave’s spirit was with them throughout the process and more. Midway through the in-depth conversation, they were asked about their rift with 2Pac. To hear Pos tell it, the beef was a big misunderstanding.

“2Pac we had an issue with [us] because when we did the ‘Ego Trippin’ video, he unfortunately thought we were mimicking and trying to make fun of the ‘I Get Around’ video,” Posdnuos recalled. “He was very disappointed. He reached out to his manager and the people at Tommy Boy [Records] at the time and was like, ‘Yo, man, I love those dudes. I didn’t know they had an issue.’”

Pos went on to say that he personally reached out to Pac to resolve the issue, but wasn’t able to get in contact with him. Years later, De La Soul released Stakes Is High, an album that criticized the commercialization of Hip-Hop and Gangster Rap. That led to Pac directly dissing De La Soul on an unreleased song “Watch Ya Mouth,” which was during the The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album sessions.



You can see De La Soul discuss 2Pac at the 42-minute mark below.