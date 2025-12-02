Listen Live
10 Things You Don’t Want To Forget This Christmas Season

Don't let the holiday rush distract you from these essential Christmas to-dos.

Published on December 2, 2025

1. Decorate Your Home

Bring the holiday spirit alive with festive lights, a Christmas tree, and cozy decorations.

2. Send Holiday Cards

Spread cheer by sending heartfelt cards to friends and family.

3. Plan Your Gift List

Stay organized by making a list of gifts for loved ones and shopping early to avoid the rush.

4. Bake Holiday Treats

Whip up cookies, pies, or other festive goodies to share with family and friends.

5. Watch Christmas Movies

Cozy up with classics like Home AloneElf, or It’s a Wonderful Life.

6. Give Back

Volunteer, donate to a charity, or help someone in need to spread the true spirit of Christmas.

7. Host or Attend a Holiday Party

Celebrate with loved ones by hosting or joining a festive gathering.

8. Visit Christmas Lights Displays

Take a drive or stroll through neighborhoods or parks with dazzling light displays.

9. Wrap Gifts Creatively

Add a personal touch to your presents with unique wrapping paper and ribbons.

10. Make Time for Loved Ones

Above all, cherish moments with family and friends—it’s the heart of the season.

Enjoy the magic of Christmas by checking off these festive must-dos! 🎄✨

10 Things You Don’t Want To Forget This Christmas Season was originally published on wibc.com

