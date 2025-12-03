Mariah The Scientist Performs “Santa Baby” on ABC’s Disney Special
Mariah The Scientist Delivers a Smooth, Sultry Twist on “Santa Baby” for ABC’s Holiday Spectacular
Mariah The Scientist is stepping into the holiday spotlight — and doing it her way.
The R&B starlet appeared on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” to perform her own smooth, modern take on the classic Christmas favorite, “Santa Baby.”
A Classic Song, Reimagined Through an R&B Lens
Originally made famous by Eartha Kitt, “Santa Baby” has been covered by countless artists — but Mariah brings something different.
Her version is:
- Dreamy and slowed-down
- Vocally intimate, almost diary-like
- Softly flirtatious without doing too much
- Perfect for the new generation discovering holiday classics
Where most artists lean into theatrics, Mariah leans into vibes, making the performance feel like a late-night winter playlist moment.
Mariah Keeps Winning in 2025
Between her touring run, viral moments, and growing influence across R&B culture, this performance is another reminder of why Mariah The Scientist stays in her own lane. She doesn’t chase trends; she elevates the vibe.
Her “Santa Baby” cover is likely to become one of the standout R&B holiday moments of the year — and we’re here for it.
Mariah The Scientist Performs “Santa Baby” on ABC’s Disney Special was originally published on wtlcfm.com